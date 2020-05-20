Ecopolis HTZ of Yaroslavsky signs memo of cooperation with leading research centers

Ecopolis HTZ, the next generation diversified business park, part of DCH Group of businessman Oleksandr Yaroslavsky, has signed memorandums of cooperation with a number of Ukrainian research and educational centers.

"Ecopolis HTZ' partners in the development of the research (R&D) direction became Kharkiv University Consortium, Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology and Sokolovsky Institute of Soil Science and Agrochemistry," according to the Ecopolis HTZ website.

According to the report, the Kharkiv University Consortium includes 32 leading universities and research centers, which combined their scientific, educational and innovative potential to enhance collective competitiveness across Ukraine and the world.

"With all of the listed research centers, Ecopolis HTZ plans to develop advanced technologies and implement innovative projects of the relevant profile, and then organize their testing within the framework of the R&D cluster of the business park. In addition, the plans include a joint search for international partners and working with them," it says.

Earlier it was reported that the Chinese corporation ZTE, a global innovation leader, chose the Ecopolis HTZ business park to organize its office, research center and production site here.

The Ecopolis HTZ business park is a long-term investment project of Yaroslavsky's DCH Group (www.dch.com.ua). It is being created on the basis of Kharkiv Tractor Plant.