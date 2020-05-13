Ukraine's PM says country has six month reserve of food, denies need to limit exports, except for buckwheat

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said there is a six-month supply of wheat in Ukraine and there is no need to limit the export of this crop.

"We have enough wheat, there is a six-month supply in Ukraine before the new harvest. We work with farmers and agricultural companies, conduct weekly analysis on how to conduct policies in the export of food, including grain. If we do not export to the volumes in which we have to get the grain that we will have to throw in the garbage at the six-month supply that we have. Agricultural companies and the budget will lose foreign exchange earnings – we and enterprises will not be able to get what we planned," he said during testimony in parliament on Wednesday.

Shmyhal said the introduction of quotas for the export of buckwheat from Ukraine was a justifiable measure, since a month ago there was a "panic mood" on the market.

"We initiated and signed additional contracts for the supply of buckwheat to the countries and actually imposed a ban on its export," he said.

According to Shmyhal, despite the spring drought, the new grain crop in Ukraine will be almost at the level of last year.

"It has begun to rain, and we expect an improvement in crop forecasts," he said.