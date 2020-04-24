Economy

16:59 24.04.2020

Ukraine's economy ministry revises downwards grain forecast for 2020 to 60 mln tonnes due to lack of moisture, pandemic

2 min read
Ukraine's economy ministry revises downwards grain forecast for 2020 to 60 mln tonnes due to lack of moisture, pandemic

The Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine has predicted that Ukrainian farmers in 2020 will harvest 60 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops compared with the previous forecast of 65-70 million tonnes.

"According to the adjusted forecasts of the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture in 2020, due to lack of moisture and economic factors caused by the coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic, farmers will harvest 60 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, according to the ministry, in spite of the dry weather conditions and lack of moisture, agrarians sowed another 3 million hectares of spring grain, leguminous and industrial crops during the week (April 16-23). So, as of April 23, field work was carried out on an area of 7.8 million ha of the projected 15.3 million ha. In particular, the following crops were sown: spring wheat – 119,000 ha out of the projected 132,500 ha, spring barley – 1.07 million ha out of 1.1 million ha, corn – 2.4 million ha out of 5.4 million hectares, sugar beets – 199,800 ha out of 209,000 ha, sunflower – 3.2 million ha out of 6.2 million ha, soybeans – 237,000 ha out of 1.4 million ha.

According to the ministry, the leaders in the sowing rate this week were agricultural producers of Mykolaiv (314,000 more ha), Poltava (274,000 more ha) and Kirovohrad (257,000 more ha), Odesa (247,000 more ha) and Zaporizhia (218,000 more ha) regions.

Tags: #grain #economy_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:24 24.04.2020
Economy ministry plans to restrict export of Ukrainian corn to 29.3 mln tonnes, UGA opposes this decision

Economy ministry plans to restrict export of Ukrainian corn to 29.3 mln tonnes, UGA opposes this decision

16:37 06.03.2020
Ukraine's GDP 0.5% down in Jan – Economy ministry's assessment

Ukraine's GDP 0.5% down in Jan – Economy ministry's assessment

16:06 24.02.2020
Economy Ministry estimates grain harvest in Ukraine in 2020 at 65-70 mln tonnes

Economy Ministry estimates grain harvest in Ukraine in 2020 at 65-70 mln tonnes

09:09 10.02.2020
Economy ministry proposes package of anti-crisis measures for Ukraine's economy

Economy ministry proposes package of anti-crisis measures for Ukraine's economy

13:39 03.01.2020
Economy ministry developing action plan if suspension of Russian oil shipments to Belarus effects situation in Ukraine

Economy ministry developing action plan if suspension of Russian oil shipments to Belarus effects situation in Ukraine

14:51 28.11.2019
Economy ministry expects revival of some types of industry in Q4 2019

Economy ministry expects revival of some types of industry in Q4 2019

12:47 21.11.2019
Economy ministry launches portal with public cadastre map

Economy ministry launches portal with public cadastre map

09:51 12.11.2019
Grain harvest in Ukraine will preliminarily be 74 mln tonnes in 2019 – Economy Minister

Grain harvest in Ukraine will preliminarily be 74 mln tonnes in 2019 – Economy Minister

18:23 09.10.2019
Economy ministry developing two forecasts for economic growth acceleration in 2020 – minister

Economy ministry developing two forecasts for economic growth acceleration in 2020 – minister

14:05 25.09.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia launches three new regular container trains for carrying grain

Ukrzaliznytsia launches three new regular container trains for carrying grain

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Economy ministry plans to restrict export of Ukrainian corn to 29.3 mln tonnes, UGA opposes this decision

Zaporizhstal posts UAH 3.88 bln consolidated loss in 2019

NBU predicts 5% decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2020 with 3.4% bounce in 2021

NBU revises downwards inflation forecast for Ukraine in 2020 to 6%

NBU ready to take govt-secured corporate bonds, municipal bonds as collateral

LATEST

Mariupol seaport increases cargo handling by 30.4% in Q1 2020

Zaporizhstal posts UAH 3.88 bln consolidated loss in 2019

Venture investments in Ukrainian startups, IT companies 1.5 times up in 2019 – UVCA

NBU predicts 5% decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2020 with 3.4% bounce in 2021

NBU revises downwards inflation forecast for Ukraine in 2020 to 6%

EBRD ready to provide financial support to Ukrenergo to partially cover company's deficit

NBU ready to take govt-secured corporate bonds, municipal bonds as collateral

NBU plans to hold first long-term refinancing auction in first half of May – NBU governor

NBU cuts key policy rate from 10% to 8%

Ukrposhta sends cargo worth $1.5 mln to US by UIA passenger plane, plans to make flight regular

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD