Naftogaz enterprises transfer UAH 24.1 bln to national budget over three months

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and its member companies paid UAH 24.1 billion in taxes and dividends to the national budget in January-March 2020, the company's press service said.

According to it, revenues from the group amounted to 13.14% of the total budget revenues in the first quarter of 2020.

As reported, NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and its member companies paid UAH 121 billion in taxes and dividends to the national budget in 2018.

Naftogaz Ukrainy unites the largest oil and gas producing enterprises of the country. The group is a monopolist in storing natural gas in underground storage facilities and transporting oil through pipelines throughout the country.