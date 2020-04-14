DTEK suspends operation of DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia from April 20

The DTEK Group will suspend the operation of the largest coal mining enterprise of the country – Pavlohradvuhillia, DTEK CEO Maksym Tymchenko has said.

"In the current situation on the electricity market with total failures to pay, the inability to pay for the transportation of coal and the purchase of materials, we are announcing the termination of the country's largest coal group, Pavlohradvuhillia," he said at an online briefing on Tuesday.