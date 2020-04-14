Economy

16:20 14.04.2020

DTEK suspends operation of DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia from April 20

1 min read
DTEK suspends operation of DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia from April 20

The DTEK Group will suspend the operation of the largest coal mining enterprise of the country – Pavlohradvuhillia, DTEK CEO Maksym Tymchenko has said.

"In the current situation on the electricity market with total failures to pay, the inability to pay for the transportation of coal and the purchase of materials, we are announcing the termination of the country's largest coal group, Pavlohradvuhillia," he said at an online briefing on Tuesday.

Tags: #dtek
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:21 10.04.2020
DTEK Energy mulling suspension of operation of DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia

DTEK Energy mulling suspension of operation of DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia

17:25 16.03.2020
DTEK joins new global COVID-19 Action Platform

DTEK joins new global COVID-19 Action Platform

11:29 04.03.2020
Energy Community Secretariat receives complaint regarding DTEK operation on Burshtyn Island

Energy Community Secretariat receives complaint regarding DTEK operation on Burshtyn Island

15:09 20.01.2020
DTEK to hold roundtable in Davos devoted to Ukraine's opportunities of contributing in Green Deal

DTEK to hold roundtable in Davos devoted to Ukraine's opportunities of contributing in Green Deal

11:42 19.11.2019
DTEK completes bank debt restructuring with extra issue of $100 mln eurobonds

DTEK completes bank debt restructuring with extra issue of $100 mln eurobonds

16:46 15.11.2019
DTEK completes building of Orlivska wind farm in Zaporizhia region

DTEK completes building of Orlivska wind farm in Zaporizhia region

12:28 04.11.2019
DTEK seeks to build 1 GW more green power facilities by late 2022

DTEK seeks to build 1 GW more green power facilities by late 2022

15:02 22.10.2019
DTEK Renewables plans 'green' bonds debut

DTEK Renewables plans 'green' bonds debut

16:40 18.10.2019
Corum Group signs another contract with Polish PGG for UAH 300 mln

Corum Group signs another contract with Polish PGG for UAH 300 mln

17:46 09.10.2019
DTEK in July-Sept considerably cut imports of electricity to Burshtyn Island, while number of importers grows from 3 to 8 – Ukrenergo

DTEK in July-Sept considerably cut imports of electricity to Burshtyn Island, while number of importers grows from 3 to 8 – Ukrenergo

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's GDP could fall by 7.7% in 2020, grow by 3.6% in 2021

Finance Ministry again refuses placement of govt bonds

EU, World Bank note Ukraine's progress in public finance management

Rada updates 2020 national budget due to COVID-19 spread, deficit raised from 2.1% to 7.5% of GDP

Govt to present plan to restore economy after COVID-19 pandemic peak – PM

LATEST

Ukraine's GDP could fall by 7.7% in 2020, grow by 3.6% in 2021

Shmyhal discusses with French ambassador construction of water purification plant in Mariupol, project to build locomotives

Third of Ukrainians who returned from Poland interested in possibility of leaving for Poland again – survey

Finance Ministry again refuses placement of govt bonds

EU, World Bank note Ukraine's progress in public finance management

Rada updates 2020 national budget due to COVID-19 spread, deficit raised from 2.1% to 7.5% of GDP

Govt to present plan to restore economy after COVID-19 pandemic peak – PM

Ukraine's PM presents brief strategy of quarantine weakening in May-July

No conditions for national debt restructuring in Ukraine today – finance minister

S&P downgrades Ukrzaliznytsia to 'CCC' on weakening liquidity; outlook negative

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD