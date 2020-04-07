Economy

17:46 07.04.2020

Vitrenko's team in Naftogaz submits 'questions to Gazprom' for $17.3 bln to supervisory board for approval

The supervisory board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy will consider the possibility of filing new lawsuits against Russia's Gazprom for the total amount of $17.3 billion, Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"My team clearly formulated additional "questions" to Gazprom for the amount of $17.3 billion and submitted them for approval to the Naftogaz supervisory board. If agreed, there is also a lot of work ahead," he wrote on his Facebook page.

At the same time, Vitrenko commented on rumors that appeared in the media about allegedly finding a person to replace him at Naftogaz.

"As for Otto Waterlander [Naftogaz Group Chief Transformation Officer], allegedly on whose initiative they are looking for a person to replace me, we have a great relationship. And actually, together with him, we developed a transformation program for Naftogaz two years ago, which we need to translate into life, which is what Otto is doing now," Vitrenko added.

