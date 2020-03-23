Economy

Economic fall under optimistic scenario with COVID-19 will amount to 5% of GDP in 2020 – Kovaliv

The fall of the Ukrainian economy under the optimistic scenario of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) will amount to 5% of GDP in 2020, Yulia Kovaliv, the deputy head of the President's Office, has stated.

"Under the optimistic scenario with coronavirus, we see a fall of 5% of GDP this year," Kovaliv said during an online discussion on COVID-19 organized by the European Business Association (EBA).

However, she noted that because of the unstable situation, it is difficult to make macroeconomic forecasts.

"The situation is changing every day," she said.

