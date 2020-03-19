Business calls on Health Ministry to unlock registration of disinfectants

Business urges the Health Ministry of Ukraine to unlock the registration of disinfectants and adopt amendments to the procedure for state registration (re-registration) of disinfectants as soon as possible, which will allow state registration on the basis of state sanitary-epidemiological expertise.

According to a statement of the European Business Association (EBA), its experts believe that this decision will provide the Ukrainian market with the required amount of disinfectants during the quarantine.

"Currently, there are a number of products in Ukraine that have passed de facto all stages of state testing and received a positive conclusion of the state sanitary-epidemiological expertise, but de jure are not registered because they have not been included in the State Register of Disinfectants. At the same time, state registration of disinfectants was suspended in Ukraine for two years," the EBA said.

The EBA recalled that in 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine introduced a new procedure according to which the function of state registration has been transferred from the State Sanitary Service to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, since then, no product has been registered under the new procedure due to the absence of both a procedure for maintaining a new register and procedures for conducting expertise intended to replace the state sanitary and epidemiological expertise. In fact, the state registration of disinfectants was blocked without any transitional period," the EBA said.