Cabinet will seek investors to privatize Centrenergo together with state mines – premier

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will seek investors to privatize PJSC Centrenergo energy generating company together with a number of state mines, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"If we are talking about the possible privatization of Centrenergo, then we are talking about the comprehensive privatization of mines and Centrenergo. This is a vertical integration, these are interdependent enterprises, they must be considered together," he said in the Svoboda Slova Savika Shustera (Freedom of Speech of Savik Shuster) program on the air of Ukraine TV Channel.

Shmyhal also confirmed the change of the Centrenergo head by the government, which is now blocked in courts.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the end of February during a meeting of coal industry workers supported the idea of Centrenergo privatization as a single package with a number of state mines. He ordered finding strong players in the coal industry, willing to invest in mine modernization and coal mining.

Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine Dmytro Sennychenko predicts a tender for the sale of Centrenergo at the end of 2020.