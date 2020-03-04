Naftogaz seeks to boost group's share of gas supplies to households

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy has announced the launch of the information and promotional campaign, which is part of preparations for continuation of the gas reform and expansion of the group's presence on the retail gas market.

The Naftogaz's press service said that on April 30, 2020, the public service obligations (PSO) for the sale of gas to households will end and the restrictions for household consumers on changing the natural gas supplier will be removed.

"At the moment, the share of the Naftogaz group of the segment of gas supplies to household consumers is about 2%. At the same time, Naftogaz has for many years provided the volumes of gas necessary for the needs of all households who consume gas in Ukraine, although it does not supply gas directly to most of them," the company said.

Preparing for free competition in the consumer market, Naftogaz is implementing pilot projects to manage customer experience and improve the quality of service for households. The company develops new products for households, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. In January of this year, the group launched a new online platform for customer service gas.ua. In addition, Naftogaz cooperates with the market regulator to simplify the procedure for changing the gas supplier for households.

The company intends to compete with private companies (gas suppliers), which are owned by distribution network operators (regional gas companies), in the retail market of gas supplies to households.