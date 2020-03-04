Economy

14:50 04.03.2020

Naftogaz seeks to boost group's share of gas supplies to households

2 min read
Naftogaz seeks to boost group's share of gas supplies to households

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy has announced the launch of the information and promotional campaign, which is part of preparations for continuation of the gas reform and expansion of the group's presence on the retail gas market.

The Naftogaz's press service said that on April 30, 2020, the public service obligations (PSO) for the sale of gas to households will end and the restrictions for household consumers on changing the natural gas supplier will be removed.

"At the moment, the share of the Naftogaz group of the segment of gas supplies to household consumers is about 2%. At the same time, Naftogaz has for many years provided the volumes of gas necessary for the needs of all households who consume gas in Ukraine, although it does not supply gas directly to most of them," the company said.

Preparing for free competition in the consumer market, Naftogaz is implementing pilot projects to manage customer experience and improve the quality of service for households. The company develops new products for households, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. In January of this year, the group launched a new online platform for customer service gas.ua. In addition, Naftogaz cooperates with the market regulator to simplify the procedure for changing the gas supplier for households.

The company intends to compete with private companies (gas suppliers), which are owned by distribution network operators (regional gas companies), in the retail market of gas supplies to households.

Tags: #naftogaz #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:14 02.03.2020
Anti-trust agency opens case against Naftogaz for setting prices for households too high

Anti-trust agency opens case against Naftogaz for setting prices for households too high

18:11 24.02.2020
Three new PSA tenders for hydrocarbon development could be launched in March – Opimakh

Three new PSA tenders for hydrocarbon development could be launched in March – Opimakh

19:04 17.02.2020
Naftogaz holds consultations with investment banks, potential investors as for IPO – Kobolev

Naftogaz holds consultations with investment banks, potential investors as for IPO – Kobolev

11:02 17.02.2020
Naftogaz submits updated assessment of compensation for assets expropriated by Russia in Crimea

Naftogaz submits updated assessment of compensation for assets expropriated by Russia in Crimea

18:01 14.02.2020
Decline in Ukrgazvydobuvannia production linked to lack of professionals in Naftogaz management – Naftogaz official

Decline in Ukrgazvydobuvannia production linked to lack of professionals in Naftogaz management – Naftogaz official

15:31 14.02.2020
Naftogaz executive officer Vitrenko challenging non-payment of bonus by company in court

Naftogaz executive officer Vitrenko challenging non-payment of bonus by company in court

11:15 10.02.2020
Naftogaz could file new lawsuits against Gazprom with intl arbitration tribunal, EU antitrust body – Naftogaz official

Naftogaz could file new lawsuits against Gazprom with intl arbitration tribunal, EU antitrust body – Naftogaz official

14:38 05.02.2020
Zlochevsky's company seeks to buy Gazvydobuvannya, earlier owned by Cadogan

Zlochevsky's company seeks to buy Gazvydobuvannya, earlier owned by Cadogan

17:58 04.02.2020
Govt, regulator looking for options to organize payment for gas distribution for consumers with zero consumption

Govt, regulator looking for options to organize payment for gas distribution for consumers with zero consumption

17:28 04.02.2020
Naftogaz receives $578 mln from Gazprom for gas transit in Dec-Feb

Naftogaz receives $578 mln from Gazprom for gas transit in Dec-Feb

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court imposes ban on reshuffling Centrenergo's top managers

Anti-trust agency opens case against Naftogaz for setting prices for households too high

Balance of single treasury account expands by UAH 5.1 bln in Feb – treasury

Ukrainian PM notes closer cooperation with NBU for macroeconomic stabilization, cheap mortgage, lending to business

Energy Ministry offers renewable energy investors new, tougher scenario for voluntary feed-in tariff restructuring

LATEST

Darnitsa speeds up the process of medicines creation thanks to SAP/OpenText

Coronavirus could be declared force majeure for implementation of economic contracts in some cases – expert

Energy Community Secretariat receives complaint regarding DTEK operation on Burshtyn Island

Experts looking for optimal option for introducing Internet on railways – Ministry of Digital Transformation

Court imposes ban on reshuffling Centrenergo's top managers

PrivatBank pays UAH 3 bln debt on NBU refinancing loan

Who could be disconnected from YouTube: expert explained the fate of unlicensed IPTV/OTT set-top boxes

UIA has no plan to reduce flights to Italy, sees no fall in passenger traffic due to coronavirus

Balance of single treasury account expands by UAH 5.1 bln in Feb – treasury

Ukrainian PM notes closer cooperation with NBU for macroeconomic stabilization, cheap mortgage, lending to business

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD