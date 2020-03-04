Economy

11:29 04.03.2020

Energy Community Secretariat receives complaint regarding DTEK operation on Burshtyn Island

2 min read
The Energy Community Secretariat has received a complaint regarding an abuse of dominance on Burshtyn Island by DTEK and will cooperate with Ukraine's Antimonopoly Committee regarding alleged abuse of dominance, according to a posting on the website of the Energy Community Secretariat.

According to the report, allegedly, DTEK is considerably cutting imports of electricity from Slovakia to Burshtyn Island by not utilizing the cross-border transmission capacities assigned to it. It thereby creates shortages of electricity available for sale on the day-ahead market, while at the same time offering more electricity on the balancing market, where prices are higher.

In turn, DTEK said that it operates in full compliance with the legislation, established rules and requirements and welcomes the intention of the Energy Community Secretariat to take part in assessing the working conditions of the energy market, including the Burshtyn Energy Island, and the progress in the implementation of European norms and rules for this market by Ukraine.

"DTEK has repeatedly stated that it is necessary to adjust the current operating rules of the Ukrainian energy market in order to bring them in line with the EU's transparent, market and competitive conditions and practices," the company told Interfax-Ukraine.

DTEK also recalled that in October 2019, it publicly offered to attract independent European experts for an unbiased and impartial assessment of the situation in the Burshtyn Energy Island.

Tags: #energy #burshtyn_island #dtek
