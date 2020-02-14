EU lifts ban on imports of poultry from Ukraine

The European Union (EU) has backed the decision to zone the case of avian influenza in Ukraine, thus, lifting its ban on imports of poultry from the entire territory of Ukraine imposed several weeks ago, Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, Ukraine's Trade Representative Taras Kachka has said on his Facebook page.

"We are waiting for the publication of the respective decision," he wrote.

According to Kachka, the decision was not made unanimously, because several member states are unhappy with the progress in cooperation with Ukraine on other issues.

"This is a completely normal reaction, because in the field of sanitation and phytosanitary between Ukraine and the EU there are a number of issues where progress is needed. Our priority for this year is to remove all problematic issues in this area as much as possible," he said.

The trade representative of Ukraine also expressed the hope that the level of trust between Ukraine and the EU in matters of sanitation and phytosanitary will only increase.