Economy

18:06 14.02.2020

EU lifts ban on imports of poultry from Ukraine

1 min read
EU lifts ban on imports of poultry from Ukraine

The European Union (EU) has backed the decision to zone the case of avian influenza in Ukraine, thus, lifting its ban on imports of poultry from the entire territory of Ukraine imposed several weeks ago, Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, Ukraine's Trade Representative Taras Kachka has said on his Facebook page.

"We are waiting for the publication of the respective decision," he wrote.

According to Kachka, the decision was not made unanimously, because several member states are unhappy with the progress in cooperation with Ukraine on other issues.

"This is a completely normal reaction, because in the field of sanitation and phytosanitary between Ukraine and the EU there are a number of issues where progress is needed. Our priority for this year is to remove all problematic issues in this area as much as possible," he said.

The trade representative of Ukraine also expressed the hope that the level of trust between Ukraine and the EU in matters of sanitation and phytosanitary will only increase.

Tags: #eu #poultry #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:04 14.02.2020
Peace plan on Ukraine deleted from Munich Conference website

Peace plan on Ukraine deleted from Munich Conference website

16:38 14.02.2020
Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 1.5% in Q4 2019 – statistics

Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 1.5% in Q4 2019 – statistics

12:43 14.02.2020
Money supply in Ukraine 2% up in Jan

Money supply in Ukraine 2% up in Jan

17:55 12.02.2020
EC says economic development of Ukraine is priority – Commissioner Varhelyi

EC says economic development of Ukraine is priority – Commissioner Varhelyi

09:46 12.02.2020
EU, Ukraine to step up work on updating FTA - European Commissioner Varhelyi

EU, Ukraine to step up work on updating FTA - European Commissioner Varhelyi

09:41 12.02.2020
With joint effort Ukraine and EU can put 'language' issue to bed - European Commissioner Varhelyi

With joint effort Ukraine and EU can put 'language' issue to bed - European Commissioner Varhelyi

09:37 12.02.2020
European Commissioner Varhelyi: We take no compromise when it comes to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, will continue to stand by it

European Commissioner Varhelyi: We take no compromise when it comes to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, will continue to stand by it

18:03 07.02.2020
Trump's administration delays supplies under six arms deals to Ukraine – media

Trump's administration delays supplies under six arms deals to Ukraine – media

15:04 07.02.2020
Hungary asks Ukraine to mull proposals on settling 'language issue'

Hungary asks Ukraine to mull proposals on settling 'language issue'

13:57 07.02.2020
Meeting of Ukrainian-Hungarian commission to be held in March, may open the way for Zelensky-Orban meeting – Hungarian FM

Meeting of Ukrainian-Hungarian commission to be held in March, may open the way for Zelensky-Orban meeting – Hungarian FM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 1.5% in Q4 2019 – statistics

Money supply in Ukraine 2% up in Jan

Zelensky at meeting with business circles: Authorities doing everything to make Ukraine attractive to investors

Ukroboronprom wins trial against Russian company in case against Artem plant

IMF notes active dialogue with Ukraine on new program, finds it difficult to name possible term for its approval

LATEST

Decline in Ukrgazvydobuvannia production linked to lack of professionals in Naftogaz management – Naftogaz official

Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko considers situation in company under control

Naftogaz executive officer Vitrenko challenging non-payment of bonus by company in court

Nova Poshta has no plan to suspend delivery to/from China

Zelensky at meeting with business circles: Authorities doing everything to make Ukraine attractive to investors

Ukroboronprom wins trial against Russian company in case against Artem plant

IMF notes active dialogue with Ukraine on new program, finds it difficult to name possible term for its approval

Ukrainian banks post almost three-fold rise in profit reaching UAH 60 bln in 2019 – NBU official

DP World entering Ukraine via buying controlling stake in TIS Container Terminal Ukraine

Kyivstar ahead of Vodafone-Ukraine, lifecell in terms of mobile Internet speed in 2019 – nPerf

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD