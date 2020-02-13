Economy

17:46 13.02.2020

IMF notes active dialogue with Ukraine on new program, finds it difficult to name possible term for its approval

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) notes Ukraine's progress in implementing reforms and expects fulfillment of the previously agreed preliminary measures for the Executive Board to approve a new $5.5 billion three-year EFF program, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice has said.

He said at a briefing in Washington that a very active dialogue, constructive discussions were ongoing. At the same time, he found it difficult to name a possible date for consideration of the Ukrainian issue by the board.

Rice noted that the five main focuses of the new program are strengthening the rule of law, fight against corruption, increasing competition, opening markets and a diminishing role of oligarchs, strengthening guarantees for the independence of the National Bank and a stable fiscal policy.

He noted that in January at the World Economic Forum in Davos, a meeting was held between IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, at which the head of the fund noted the country's progress in implementing the reform program.

