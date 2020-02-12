Economy

16:39 12.02.2020

Kyivstar ahead of Vodafone-Ukraine, lifecell in terms of mobile Internet speed in 2019 – nPerf

The French speed-test company nPerf has published a study of speed of the mobile Internet of Ukrainian operators in 2019, and Kyivstar ranked first, according to a presentation on nPerf's website.

In the course of the study, which was conducted from January 1 to December 31, 2019, the Kyivstar mobile network received 56,500 points, lifecell almost 50,700 points, while Vodafone-Ukraine some 48,300 points.

According to the company's speed-test report, during 2019 the average speed of mobile Internet in the Kyivstar network was the highest among mobile operators in Ukraine. So, the average data download speed in the Kyivstar network is almost 21 Mbit/s, and the data transfer is 12 Mbit/s. Kyivstar also has the highest video streaming quality result and the speed of Internet connections in the 4G network.

The average data download speed in the lifecell operator's network is 15.32 Mbit/s, and the data transfer is 6.54 Mbit/s.

In 2019, Vodafone-Ukraine had an average data download speed of 16 Mbit/s in the network, and data transfer was 8.24 Mbit/s.

As reported, the National Commission for Communications Regulation (NCCR) allowed mobile operators to begin eliminating fragmentation of the radio frequency resource in the radio frequency bands 824-960 MHz for further transformation of the operators' licenses with the aim of launching 4G communications (LTE) at the indicated frequencies.

