Ukraine wins appeal challenging WTO decision regarding Russia's ban to export railway products

Ukraine has won an appeal challenging the decision of the World Trade Organization (WTO) regarding Russia's ban to export Ukrainian wagons and railway products.

The respective decision was posted late on Tuesday on the WTO's website.

"Ukraine won the appeal in the WTO. Ukraine's claims were almost completely satisfied by the WTO appellate body, and Russia's claims were dismissed," ex-trade representative of Ukraine Natalia Mykolska said on her Facebook page commenting on the decision.

As reported, Ukraine filed a lawsuit in the WTO in October 2015, believing that Russia since 2013 unreasonably imposed restrictions on the supply of Ukrainian wagons, revoking the relevant certificates. In the applicant's opinion, the restrictions applied to the products of the Kriukov Car Building Works (Poltava Region), the Dnipropetrovsk Railway Switch Factory, Azovzahalmash (Donetsk region) and the state-owned Kharkiv Machine-Building Plant named after Felix Dzerzhinsky. As a result Ukraine's exports in the Group 86 category (Ukrainian classification of goods specially developed for foreign economic activity) decreased from $1.7 billion in 2013 to $51 million in January-July 2015.

The WTO arbiter panel in July 2018 dismissed the key demands of Ukraine in this dispute with Russia. In August 2018, Ukraine filed an appeal.