Economy

10:52 05.02.2020

Ukraine wins appeal challenging WTO decision regarding Russia's ban to export railway products

1 min read
Ukraine wins appeal challenging WTO decision regarding Russia's ban to export railway products

Ukraine has won an appeal challenging the decision of the World Trade Organization (WTO) regarding Russia's ban to export Ukrainian wagons and railway products.

The respective decision was posted late on Tuesday on the WTO's website.

"Ukraine won the appeal in the WTO. Ukraine's claims were almost completely satisfied by the WTO appellate body, and Russia's claims were dismissed," ex-trade representative of Ukraine Natalia Mykolska said on her Facebook page commenting on the decision.

As reported, Ukraine filed a lawsuit in the WTO in October 2015, believing that Russia since 2013 unreasonably imposed restrictions on the supply of Ukrainian wagons, revoking the relevant certificates. In the applicant's opinion, the restrictions applied to the products of the Kriukov Car Building Works (Poltava Region), the Dnipropetrovsk Railway Switch Factory, Azovzahalmash (Donetsk region) and the state-owned Kharkiv Machine-Building Plant named after Felix Dzerzhinsky. As a result Ukraine's exports in the Group 86 category (Ukrainian classification of goods specially developed for foreign economic activity) decreased from $1.7 billion in 2013 to $51 million in January-July 2015.

The WTO arbiter panel in July 2018 dismissed the key demands of Ukraine in this dispute with Russia. In August 2018, Ukraine filed an appeal.

Tags: #wto #russia #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:01 04.02.2020
Ukraine's Economy ministry estimates GDP growth in 2019 at 3.3%

Ukraine's Economy ministry estimates GDP growth in 2019 at 3.3%

16:33 04.02.2020
Ukraine, EU establish arbitration panel on Ukraine's wood export ban

Ukraine, EU establish arbitration panel on Ukraine's wood export ban

15:01 04.02.2020
Prystaiko participates in first session of Ukrainian-Czech Forum in Prague

Prystaiko participates in first session of Ukrainian-Czech Forum in Prague

10:08 04.02.2020
Turkey considering Ukraine as strategic partner, not competitor – Erdogan

Turkey considering Ukraine as strategic partner, not competitor – Erdogan

17:28 03.02.2020
Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement on military, technical cooperation

Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement on military, technical cooperation

17:28 03.02.2020
Ukraine hopes for Turkey's help in prisoner release process – Zelensky

Ukraine hopes for Turkey's help in prisoner release process – Zelensky

16:22 03.02.2020
EU, Ukraine to continue developing wide common agenda with London after Brexit

EU, Ukraine to continue developing wide common agenda with London after Brexit

12:13 01.02.2020
Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas eight times

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas eight times

11:21 31.01.2020
PACE officially recognizes Russia as party to Minsk agreements

PACE officially recognizes Russia as party to Minsk agreements

16:44 29.01.2020
UkraineInvest will need additional people for 'investment nannies' ­ head

UkraineInvest will need additional people for 'investment nannies' ­ head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrzaliznytsia, Deutsche Bahn sign memo on possible strategic partnership

"Affordable loans 5-7-9%" program designed for five years, to be expanded – Zelensky

Ukraine's Economy ministry estimates GDP growth in 2019 at 3.3%

Court approves Ukrnafta, Ukrtransgaz's amicable agreement declaring UAH 15 bln worth gas in UGS facilities belonged to Ukrnafta – Naftogaz official

Gazprom uses 46% of paid volume for natural gas transit in Jan – gas TSO of Ukraine

LATEST

Participation of traders in e-trade in raw wood will lead to rise in timber prices – EBA

Ukrzaliznytsia, Deutsche Bahn sign memo on possible strategic partnership

Zlochevsky's company seeks to buy Gazvydobuvannya, earlier owned by Cadogan

Govt approves redistribution of RF in 800-900 MHz bands to relax building of 4G networks

UkraineInvest accompanies renewable energy deals worth $1.15 bln in past two years

Govt allocates UAH 169 mln to pay off wage arrears to Ukrainian miners

Rada cuts amber royalty to 5% in 2020, 8% in 2021, 10% from 2022

"Affordable loans 5-7-9%" program designed for five years, to be expanded – Zelensky

Zelensky notes importance of solving wage arrears issue to miners, developing concept for coal industry reorganization

Zelensky expects govt to pass bylaws required for spirit sector reform in two months

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD