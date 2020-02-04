Economy

17:28 04.02.2020

Naftogaz receives $578 mln from Gazprom for gas transit in Dec-Feb

2 min read
Naftogaz receives $578 mln from Gazprom for gas transit in Dec-Feb

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy in January 2020 received $578.4 million from PJSC Gazprom to ensure natural gas transit during three months, Executive Officer of Naftogaz Ukrainy Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"In January, Naftogaz received $239.5 million for transit in December, as well as $175.1 million as advance payment for January and $163.8 million for February. Only $578.4 million," he wrote on his Facebook page.

He said that this amount makes up almost a third of the national budget receipts in January 2020. "If we had not actually exchanged claims in the new arbitration for a new transit contract, then in January Naftogaz would have received only $239.5 million, and this would be the last payment for transit," Vitrenko added.

At the same time, he recalled the importance of the "pump or pay" principle laid down in the new contract, since gas volumes actually transported by Ukraine amounted to only 46% of the volumes contracted by Gazprom and fully paid by it.

As reported, the transit contract signed between Naftogaz Ukrainy and Gazprom in 2009 expired at 09:00 on January 1, 2020. A new agreement between the companies on the organization of transportation, a transportation agreement between Naftogaz and the GTSOU, as well as an inter-operator agreement between Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC (GTSOU) and Gazprom were signed late on December 30, 2019, following the results of the tripartite gas negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and the European Commission.

The contract provides for the transit in 2020 of at least 65 billion cubic meters of Russian gas, which in daily terms is 178 million cubic meters. In 2021-2024 transit will be 40 billion cubic meters. Payment for the indicated volumes is guaranteed even in case of less pumping through the Ukrainian gas transportation system.

Tags: #naftogaz #gazprom #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:58 04.02.2020
Govt, regulator looking for options to organize payment for gas distribution for consumers with zero consumption

Govt, regulator looking for options to organize payment for gas distribution for consumers with zero consumption

15:58 04.02.2020
Govt proposes to Rada fully ban privatization of Energoatom, Ukrenergo, Ukrhydroenergo, MGU

Govt proposes to Rada fully ban privatization of Energoatom, Ukrenergo, Ukrhydroenergo, MGU

10:30 03.02.2020
Gazprom uses 46% of paid volume for natural gas transit in Jan – gas TSO of Ukraine

Gazprom uses 46% of paid volume for natural gas transit in Jan – gas TSO of Ukraine

13:27 31.01.2020
Ukraine invites U.S. companies to bid for development of Black Sea shelf

Ukraine invites U.S. companies to bid for development of Black Sea shelf

15:39 29.01.2020
Final price of gas for public, heating companies will be UAH 6-7/cubic meter in Jan – Energy ministry

Final price of gas for public, heating companies will be UAH 6-7/cubic meter in Jan – Energy ministry

15:13 29.01.2020
Naftogaz to cut price of gas for industry by 14.2-15.3%

Naftogaz to cut price of gas for industry by 14.2-15.3%

17:21 28.01.2020
Price of gas for households, heat suppliers in Jan to be UAH 4.65 per cubic meter without VAT, transport costs – Naftogaz

Price of gas for households, heat suppliers in Jan to be UAH 4.65 per cubic meter without VAT, transport costs – Naftogaz

16:12 28.01.2020
Govt amends formula of setting prices of gas for households, heat suppliers pegging it to Dutch TTF hub quotes

Govt amends formula of setting prices of gas for households, heat suppliers pegging it to Dutch TTF hub quotes

12:56 24.01.2020
Ukraine launches virtual gas reverse from Poland, waiting for its launch from Hungary, Slovakia – Makogon

Ukraine launches virtual gas reverse from Poland, waiting for its launch from Hungary, Slovakia – Makogon

11:34 24.01.2020
Special duties on import of Russian fuel paid in 2019 amount to UAH 154.6 mln – Gerus

Special duties on import of Russian fuel paid in 2019 amount to UAH 154.6 mln – Gerus

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Economy ministry estimates GDP growth in 2019 at 3.3%

Court approves Ukrnafta, Ukrtransgaz's amicable agreement declaring UAH 15 bln worth gas in UGS facilities belonged to Ukrnafta – Naftogaz official

Gazprom uses 46% of paid volume for natural gas transit in Jan – gas TSO of Ukraine

Supreme Court postpones hearing of case about Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank, lawfulness of bail-in for indefinite period

Court in Ukraine seizes 50.3% of Poltava GOK in case of Zhevaho, Bank Finance and Credit, Ferrexpo files appeal

LATEST

Ukraine's Economy ministry estimates GDP growth in 2019 at 3.3%

Ukraine, EU establish arbitration panel on Ukraine's wood export ban

Zelensky says law on land market 'most loyal' in Ukraine

Business class buildings prevail in primary housing market of Kyiv in 2019 – expert

Demand for Vodafone-Ukraine $500 mln eurobonds with 6.2% rate amounts to about $3 bln

Court approves Ukrnafta, Ukrtransgaz's amicable agreement declaring UAH 15 bln worth gas in UGS facilities belonged to Ukrnafta – Naftogaz official

Nova Poshta to build logistic depot in Bila Tserkva in Kyiv region

Nonresidents boost investment in govt bonds by 6.1% in Jan – Finance ministry

Official from Ukraine's presidential office discusses investment cooperation with Qatar's transport minister

Creditors of insolvent banks receive over UAH 10 bln in 2019 – Deposit Guarantee Fund

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD