Economy

13:44 23.01.2020

EU temporarily suspends imports of poultry from Ukraine, without bearing in mind previous agreements – regulator

Imports of poultry, products made of it and thermally unprocessed products made of poultry from Ukraine is temporarily suspended, the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumers' Protection said on its website on Thursday.

According to the report, this information was received from the European Commission in the evening on January 22.

According to the regulator, eggs and egg products do not fall under these restrictions.

"Ukraine, in accordance with international obligations as a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the World Organization for Animal Health, urgently warned its international trading partners about the detection of avian influenza. Ukraine's steps to control and eliminate avian influenza are recognized as conformed to those taken by EU member states. Given the reports of numerous conformity assessment missions, the outcome of negotiations and preliminary arrangements given the EU's decision is stunningly unexpected for the Ukrainian side," the ministry said.

