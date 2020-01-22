Economy

11:49 22.01.2020

Naftogaz supervisory board reshuffles executive board

2 min read
Naftogaz supervisory board reshuffles executive board

The supervisory board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy has included Naftogaz Chief Legal Officer Yaroslav Teklyuk, Naftogaz Group Chief Financial Officer Peter van Driel and Naftogaz Group Chief Transformation Officer Otto Waterlander into the Executive Board, the press service of the company has reported.

At the same time, the Supervisory Board terminated the powers of Yuriy Kolbushkin and Mykola Havrylenko, CEO of JSC Ukrtransnafta as Executive Board members.

Effective immediately the Executive Board of Naftogaz now consists of the following five members: Chairman Andriy Kobolev; First Deputy Chairman Serhiy Pereloma; as well as Executive Board members Yaroslav Teklyuk, Peter van Driel and Otto Waterlander.

"With this change, the Supervisory Board supports the ambition of CEO Andriy Kobolyev to transform Naftogaz, increase its effectiveness and efficiency and strengthen the group’s ability to deliver on the shareholder objectives," Naftogaz said in the press release.

As the sole shareholder of Naftogaz, the government of Ukraine seeks to increase security of supply of natural gas, seek energy independence and create a transparent and competitive gas market, the company said.

In Naftogaz group structure, most operating decisions will be made by the leaders within the business units – integrated gas, oil supply, technical services, renewables and heat – and the by the group's functional directors.

Naftogaz as the sole shareholder has changed accordingly the articles of association of its subsidiaries JSC Ukrtransgaz, JSC Ukrgasvydobuvannia, JSC Ukrtransnafta, JSC Ukrspetstransgaz, and National Company JSC Chornomornaftogaz. Their collegial executive bodies (executive boards and directorates) have been replaced by sole executive authorities. With this new structure, Naftogaz believes it can accelerate the transformation.

"The cornerstone of Naftogaz group's transformation is the principle of personal accountability. The decision by the supervisory board represents the next important step on our transformation journey: now the authority will match the executives' responsibilities. The decisions will be made transparently and managers will be more accountable," Chairman of the Naftogaz Executive Board Andriy Kobolev said.

Tags: #naftogaz #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:42 22.01.2020
Ukrtransgaz's property seized, funds on accounts frozen

Ukrtransgaz's property seized, funds on accounts frozen

18:53 20.01.2020
Court lifts injunctions on Gazprom assets in UK, Luxembourg, Netherlands frozen under Naftogaz litigation

Court lifts injunctions on Gazprom assets in UK, Luxembourg, Netherlands frozen under Naftogaz litigation

11:15 15.01.2020
Govt not planning to create secured gas reserve for 2020

Govt not planning to create secured gas reserve for 2020

17:36 14.01.2020
Naftogaz Group sends some UAH 4 bln of prepayment for transit, internal transportation to GTSOU

Naftogaz Group sends some UAH 4 bln of prepayment for transit, internal transportation to GTSOU

15:45 09.01.2020
Naftogaz can't voice size of margin under contract with Gazprom, it can be seen in fiscal report for 2020 – Vitrenko

Naftogaz can't voice size of margin under contract with Gazprom, it can be seen in fiscal report for 2020 – Vitrenko

13:39 09.01.2020
Amicable agreement between Ukraine, Gazprom regarding anti-trust agency's fine foresees no return of assets to Russian company – Naftogaz official

Amicable agreement between Ukraine, Gazprom regarding anti-trust agency's fine foresees no return of assets to Russian company – Naftogaz official

13:27 09.01.2020
Ukrainian GTS, UGS operators to hold road show for provision of services to transport gas over short distances

Ukrainian GTS, UGS operators to hold road show for provision of services to transport gas over short distances

13:00 09.01.2020
Ukraine estimates loss of income from TurkStream launch at $450 mln – gas TSO head

Ukraine estimates loss of income from TurkStream launch at $450 mln – gas TSO head

12:43 09.01.2020
Ukraine estimates loss of income from TurkStream launch at $450 mln – gas TSO head

Ukraine estimates loss of income from TurkStream launch at $450 mln – gas TSO head

12:37 09.01.2020
No direct gas supplies from Russia discussed, but Ukraine has no legal restrictions for this – Naftogaz top manager

No direct gas supplies from Russia discussed, but Ukraine has no legal restrictions for this – Naftogaz top manager

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine should become investment mecca of Eastern and Central Europe – Zelensky

Industrial production in Ukraine 1.8% down in 2019 – statistics

Ukrtransnafta gets EUR 4.3 mln compensation from Transneft for oil contamination by organochloride

Supreme Court ruling on NBU lawsuit against Kolomoisky's Gadzhibey violates NBU's creditor rights

Ukraine announces issue of 10-year euro-pegged eurobonds – Finance ministry

LATEST

Ukraine should become investment mecca of Eastern and Central Europe – Zelensky

IMF notes progress, expects Ukraine to complete all actions for decision on new financing program

Industrial production in Ukraine 1.8% down in 2019 – statistics

Ukraine interested in increasing of Cargill investments into agrarian sector – Zelensky

Ukrtransnafta gets EUR 4.3 mln compensation from Transneft for oil contamination by organochloride

Supreme Court ruling on NBU lawsuit against Kolomoisky's Gadzhibey violates NBU's creditor rights

Nova Poshta plans to invest $100 mln in development in 2020

Program with IMF might contain relief of administrative pressure on energy markets – PM

Ukraine announces issue of 10-year euro-pegged eurobonds – Finance ministry

PM: We expect to get three-year program from IMF soon

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD