Economy

16:45 20.01.2020

Zelensky confident that medium-sized business supports authorities' decisions leading to transparency

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he believes representatives of medium-sized businesses support the decisions of the current government aimed at the transparency of processes in the economy.

"If you talk to midsized businesses – not oligarchs or the small companies that don't pay taxes – you will find that they support our decisions because we are moving toward transparency. Something that is really important is that we have put a stop to smuggling, and this can cause complications for small businesses, which don't want to pass customs procedures and pay the taxes as they are struggling to receive certain goods. But transparency means that everyone must pay taxes and live according to the law," he said in an interview with Newsweek magazine.

Zelensky stressed that the new government seeks to destroy the monopolies that exist, for example, in the gas sector and the production of alcohol.

The president is convinced that Ukraine will no longer have such a high level of corruption as before.

"For many years, people around the world have heard about corruption in Ukraine, and investors act on emotion. So we are making changes. First of all, with the judiciary, so that when investors arrive they can see that their investments will be defended. I come from a business background, and I understand investors. I can promise that we will never again have such levels of corruption, and we will make great strides toward transparency. This is the moment to invest, because prices are low, in the markets and privatized sectors, and we will be giving out licenses to work in many sectors, such as gas," he said.

Tags: #zelensky #business
