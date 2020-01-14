Singapore to host second Ukrainian-Singaporean business forum in 2020 - Prystaiko

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has said that during his visit to Singapore, he agreed on a visit of a group of Singaporean businessmen to Ukraine and the holding of the second Ukrainian-Singaporean business forum in Singapore in 2020.

"Singapore is the important gateway to Asian markets. With Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Dr Koh Poh Koon we agreed to organize a visit by Singaporean business reps to Ukraine and to conduct the second Ukrainian-Singaporean Business Forum in Singapore in 2020," he said on Twitter on Tuesday.

In addition, the minister said that he had discussed with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan the possibility of introducing IT in the public services sector of Ukraine.

"Stated excellent level of bilateral relations and increase in trade. Discussed Smart Nation [Singaporean Government's initiative to use information technology, networks and large data to create high-tech solutions] experience and possibility of IT-optimization for public services in Ukraine," he added.

Prystaiko also noted that he thanked his Singaporean colleague for his sympathy for the crash of the Boeing 737 of Ukraine International Airlines in Iran, and also invited him to visit Ukraine.

In addition, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced the signing of memorandums of cooperation between the Council of Exporters and Investors under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Singapore-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as between the Minor Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and the Scientific Center of Singapore.

"We help Ukrainian business and science to "enter" Asia," he summed up.

As reported, on January 13-14, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko is paying official visit to the Republic of Singapore. He had previously met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.