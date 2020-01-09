Naftogaz can't voice size of margin under contract with Gazprom, it can be seen in fiscal report for 2020 – Vitrenko

The transportation agreement between Naftogaz Ukrainy and PJSC Gazprom is confidential, so the company cannot voice the margin specified in the document, Yuriy Vitrenko, the executive director of Naftogaz, has stated.

"On the other hand, the financial statements of Naftogaz, checked by international auditors, will have a separate indicator of how much the company receives for the relevant services. That is, you will see everything: everything will be transparent," he said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, the transit contract signed between Naftogaz Ukrainy and Gazprom in 2009 expired at 09:00 on January 1, 2020. A new agreement between the companies on the organization of transportation, a transportation agreement between Naftogaz and the GTSOU, as well as an inter-operator agreement between the GTSOU and Gazprom were signed late on December 30, 2019, following the results of the tripartite gas negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and the European Commission.

The contract provides for the transit in 2020 of at least 65 billion cubic meters of Russian gas, which in daily terms is 178 million cubic meters. In 2021-2024 transit will be 40 billion cubic meters. Payment for the indicated volumes is guaranteed even in case of less pumping through the Ukrainian gas transportation system.