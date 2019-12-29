Economy

Ukraine-Russia gas talks continue in Vienna – GTSOU head

The delegations of Ukraine and Russia continued talks in Vienna on Sunday on the future of natural gas transit supplies after January 1, 2020, CEO of LLC Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) Serhiy Makogon said.

"We are beginning another day of talks. The goal is to finalize all contracts," Makogon wrote on Facebook.

As reported earlier, Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolev said late on Saturday that there was certain progress in the talks but no agreements reached upon and ready for signing. "There is a fight going on for every comma," Kobolev said.

