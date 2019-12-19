Economy

11:06 19.12.2019

Import of power in Nov first since launch of new market model exceeds export – Ukrenergo

The total volume of imported electricity in November 2019 first since the launch of the new electricity market exceeded the total volume of exported electricity – by 5%, the press service of national energy company Ukrenergo has reported.

At the same time, the total import volume amounted to 661,000 MWh, the total export volume reached 629,000 MWh, the company said.

According to Ukrenergo, 370,600 MWh were imported into the Burshtyn TPP, and 290,400 MWh to the Integrated Power System (IPS) of Ukraine.

At the same time, Ukrenergo said that in order to ensure balance and operational security of the power grid, the company limited the planned import of electricity. As a result, in November, imports from Belarus were limited by 46% (from 294,700 MWh to 157,800 MWh), by 34% from Russia (from 201,500 0 MWh to 132,600 MWh), and by 1% from countries importing into the Burshtyn TPP (from 374,900 MWh to 370,600 MWh).

According to the company, in November 2019, imports increased by 10% compared with October (from 601,000 MWh to 661,000 MWh), compared to July – by 140% (from 274,600 MWh up to 661,000 MWh).

According to Ukenergo, the largest increase in electricity imports was recorded from Hungary – almost doubled. At the same time, imports from Slovakia increased by 8% and from Russia by 4%.

Electricity export from the Burshtyn TPP amounted to 483,700 MWh, while supplies to Romania almost tripled.

Exports from the IPS of Ukraine amounted to 145,200 MWh.

According to Ukrenergo, the IPS of Ukraine exported electricity to Poland and Moldova.

