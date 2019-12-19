MPs propose introduction of compensation to Ukrainians for voluntary refusal from right to have land parcels

Twenty MPs from the Servant of the People parliamentary faction have submitted bill No. 2616 amending the Land Code of Ukraine regarding compensation to citizens of Ukraine for voluntary refusal of the right to have land parcels.

The bill was registered in the parliament on December 18.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted at first reading bill No. 2178-10 on the turnover of farmland, which provides for the abolition of the ban on the sale of agricultural land of all forms of ownership from October 1, 2020.

Some 240 MPs backed the corresponding decision on November 13.