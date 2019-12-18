Economy

18:56 18.12.2019

Gazprom confirms participation in trilateral gas talks in Berlin on Dec 19

Russia's Gazprom has confirmed its participation in trilateral gas talks with representatives of Ukraine and the EU in Berlin, Germany, on December 19, a source in the Ukrainian government told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

Vice President of the European Commission Maroš Šefčovič said on earlier that he expected a positive signal to markets and consumers after negotiations scheduled for December 19 on the future transit of Russian gas through Ukraine to the EU countries after 2019.

Prior to the negotiations, he plans to hold a bilateral meeting with Germany's Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier.

Previous political tripartite negotiations took place on July 17, 2018, as well as on January 21, September 19, and October 28, 2019.

Interfax-Ukraine
