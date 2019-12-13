Ukraine to continue talks on gas transit with Gazprom, early to speak about approved option – Vitrenko

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and PJSC Gazprom (Russia) have ended a meeting in Vienna, during which they decided to continue the discussion of options how to continue transit of natural gas after 2019, Naftogaz Ukrainy Executive Officer Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"It is too early to talk about an approved option, but we are taking the most constructive position. Active work continues..," he wrote on his Facebook page on Friday night.

"We won't be cheated. I promised," he added in comments to his post.