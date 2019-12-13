Naftogaz, OGTSU holding bilateral consultations with Gazprom in Vienna

The representatives of Naftogaz Ukrainy and Operator of the Gas Transmission System of Ukraine (OGTSU) are holding bilateral consultations with Gazprom in Vienna, Naftogaz has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"These are bilateral consultations at the company level," the source said.

As reported, Naftogaz insists on the need to sign a new long-term transit contract in accordance with European rules between Gazprom and the OGTSU. Naftogaz also declares its readiness to consider the possibility of receiving natural gas from Gazprom instead of money in payment of about $3 billion according to decisions of the Stockholm arbitration.

The Ukrainian side in September submitted to the Russian delegation draft agreements on cooperation between the operators of the adjacent gas transmission systems, as well as a standard transportation agreement.