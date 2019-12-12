Economy

17:53 12.12.2019

Naftogaz enterprises pay almost UAH 97 bln to state budget for 11 months

1 min read
Naftogaz enterprises pay almost UAH 97 bln to state budget for 11 months

Naftogaz Ukrainy and its member companies paid UAH 96.8 billion in taxes and dividends to the national budget in January-November 2019, the company's press service has said.

According to its data, revenues from the group amounted to about 14% of the total state budget revenues for the 11 months of 2019.

As reported, in 2018 Naftogaz Ukrainy and its member companies paid UAH 137.8 billion in taxes and dividends to the national budget, which is 27.2% more than in 2017. In particular, dividends were paid in the amount of UAH 29.5 billion, royalties amounted to UAH 28.5 billion, VAT to UAH 37.4 billion, and income tax to UAH 23.9 billion.

Tags: #budget #naftogaz #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:59 12.12.2019
Ukraine thanks U.S. House of Representatives for approval of sanctions against Nord Stream 2

Ukraine thanks U.S. House of Representatives for approval of sanctions against Nord Stream 2

10:33 12.12.2019
Ukrainian PM about U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2: we will continue fight for Ukraine' energy security

Ukrainian PM about U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2: we will continue fight for Ukraine' energy security

16:54 11.12.2019
Ukrgazvydobuvannia to hold talks with Romania, China firms for participation in tender to raise gas extraction

Ukrgazvydobuvannia to hold talks with Romania, China firms for participation in tender to raise gas extraction

12:59 11.12.2019
Zelensky signs national budget 2020 bill into law

Zelensky signs national budget 2020 bill into law

10:07 11.12.2019
RGC to challenge competition agency's fine in court – statement

RGC to challenge competition agency's fine in court – statement

15:39 10.12.2019
Ukraine's UGS facilities have large potential for commercially successful work – Naftogaz top manager

Ukraine's UGS facilities have large potential for commercially successful work – Naftogaz top manager

14:42 10.12.2019
Naftogaz reduces gas price for public by 13% in Dec

Naftogaz reduces gas price for public by 13% in Dec

14:21 10.12.2019
Gazprom to continue bilateral gas talks with Ukraine in coming days – Miller

Gazprom to continue bilateral gas talks with Ukraine in coming days – Miller

12:36 10.12.2019
Guaranteed gas price for public in Q1, 2020 will be UAH 5,500 excluding VAT, transportation tariffs – Naftogaz

Guaranteed gas price for public in Q1, 2020 will be UAH 5,500 excluding VAT, transportation tariffs – Naftogaz

10:06 10.12.2019
Naftogaz head considers unrealistic transit of Russian gas without contract

Naftogaz head considers unrealistic transit of Russian gas without contract

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Fitch upgrades Ferrexpo to 'BB-', outlook stable

IMF finds it difficult to voice date of board meeting on new program for Ukraine

NBU cuts refinancing rate from 15.5% to 13.5%

NBU expects IMF Executive Board approves new program for Ukraine in Q1 2020 – NBU governor

Ukrainian PM about U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2: we will continue fight for Ukraine' energy security

LATEST

Fitch upgrades Ferrexpo to 'BB-', outlook stable

Nova Poshta shipments 26% up after Black Friday

IMF finds it difficult to voice date of board meeting on new program for Ukraine

NBU from March 2020 to ease requirement for reserves in hryvnias to zero, toughen in currency to 10% – NBU governor

NBU cuts refinancing rate from 15.5% to 13.5%

NBU expects IMF Executive Board approves new program for Ukraine in Q1 2020 – NBU governor

Tolling oil refining does nothing to alleviate problem of Ukrnafta's oil sales, company urges govt to interfere

Ukroboronprom's aircraft maintenance enterprises fulfill state defense order for 2019 in advance

STADA CEO: We plan to expand our Biopharma product line

Zelensky signs law abolishing state monopoly on alcohol production

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD