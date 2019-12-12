Naftogaz enterprises pay almost UAH 97 bln to state budget for 11 months

Naftogaz Ukrainy and its member companies paid UAH 96.8 billion in taxes and dividends to the national budget in January-November 2019, the company's press service has said.

According to its data, revenues from the group amounted to about 14% of the total state budget revenues for the 11 months of 2019.

As reported, in 2018 Naftogaz Ukrainy and its member companies paid UAH 137.8 billion in taxes and dividends to the national budget, which is 27.2% more than in 2017. In particular, dividends were paid in the amount of UAH 29.5 billion, royalties amounted to UAH 28.5 billion, VAT to UAH 37.4 billion, and income tax to UAH 23.9 billion.