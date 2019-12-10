Naftogaz reduces gas price for public by 13% in Dec

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy has reduced the price of gas for households and heating companies by 13% in December compared with the price in November, to UAH 4,277 per 1,000 cubic meters (excluding VAT, transportation costs and gas sellers' margins), the company said in a press release.

"Despite the fact that according to the results of exchange trading, the market price of gas in the Ukrainian market did not decrease over the past month, the regulated price in December 2019 decreased in accordance with the declared value of gas cleared in November," Naftogaz noted.

The company noted that this price level is not market and is determined according to the formula established by the Cabinet of Ministers in its resolution No. 293. In particular, according to the document, the population and heating companies purchase gas at the minimum of four prevailing in the market value: the average import price according to the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, the price of Naftogaz Ukrainy for industry, the average weighted price at the auctions on the Ukrainian Energy Exchange, PSO under resolution No. 867. This mechanism of social price formation is valid until the end of 2019. From January 1, 2020, in accordance with agreements with the International Monetary Fund, Ukraine will switch to market pricing for household consumers.