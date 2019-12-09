Ukrainian energy minister, Naftogaz executive director may join Zelensky-Putin bilateral meeting in Paris

The Ukrainian delegation accompanying President Volodymyr Zelensky on his visit to Paris to take part in the Normandy-format summit includes Naftogaz Ukrainy Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko and Energy and Environment Protection Minister Oleksiy Orzhel, Deputy Chief of the Ukrainian presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"As concerns the delegation, I know there are some issues on gas and so on. The delegation includes Mr. Orzhel and Mr. Vitrenko. If need be, they might be join discussions on gas issues and other issues concerning them," Tymoshenko said at a news briefing in Kyiv on Monday.