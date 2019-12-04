Ukrposhta launches delivery from Poland to Ukraine

JSC Ukrposhta launches the delivery of parcels within three to six days from the date of shipment from a warehouse in Poland to Ukraine, the press service of the company has said.

According to a press release, Ukrposhta together with the private postal operator SMART Forwarding (with the head office in Greece) and the Polish company InPost have already begun test deliveries of international mail from Poland.

"We and our partners provide perhaps the only economical official channel for delivering goods or things. It's convenient, reliable, simple. For example, sending a package with sneakers, clothes and food in factory packaging weighing 10 kg and with the size of up to 19x38x64 cm through an InPost post terminal will cost about PLN 37, or about UAH 230 in equivalent," the press service of Ukrposhta said, citing first deputy director general of the company Oleksandr Pertsovsky.

According to him, if the value of a parcel per recipient does not exceed the customs limit of EUR100, customs clearance will be carried out according to a simplified mechanism.

"Now we are working in a test mode, doing weekly deliveries, arranging all processes. We plan to increase the frequency of departures from Poland to two or three per week," the expert said.

The departure route from Poland to Ukraine can be tracked by the track number on the Ukrposhta website.

According to the company, the new delivery channel is safer and about 20-25% more profitable than alternative options.

In the near future, Ukrposhta plans to launch similar channels for the international delivery of parcels to Ukraine from Italy, Britain, and Germany.