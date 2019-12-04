Economy

10:50 04.12.2019

Ukrposhta launches delivery from Poland to Ukraine

2 min read
Ukrposhta launches delivery from Poland to Ukraine

JSC Ukrposhta launches the delivery of parcels within three to six days from the date of shipment from a warehouse in Poland to Ukraine, the press service of the company has said.

According to a press release, Ukrposhta together with the private postal operator SMART Forwarding (with the head office in Greece) and the Polish company InPost have already begun test deliveries of international mail from Poland.

"We and our partners provide perhaps the only economical official channel for delivering goods or things. It's convenient, reliable, simple. For example, sending a package with sneakers, clothes and food in factory packaging weighing 10 kg and with the size of up to 19x38x64 cm through an InPost post terminal will cost about PLN 37, or about UAH 230 in equivalent," the press service of Ukrposhta said, citing first deputy director general of the company Oleksandr Pertsovsky.

According to him, if the value of a parcel per recipient does not exceed the customs limit of EUR100, customs clearance will be carried out according to a simplified mechanism.

"Now we are working in a test mode, doing weekly deliveries, arranging all processes. We plan to increase the frequency of departures from Poland to two or three per week," the expert said.

The departure route from Poland to Ukraine can be tracked by the track number on the Ukrposhta website.

According to the company, the new delivery channel is safer and about 20-25% more profitable than alternative options.

In the near future, Ukrposhta plans to launch similar channels for the international delivery of parcels to Ukraine from Italy, Britain, and Germany.

Tags: #poland #ukrposhta #delivery
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:39 20.11.2019
Ukraine's Supreme Court recognizes legality of Saakashvili's readmission to Poland

Ukraine's Supreme Court recognizes legality of Saakashvili's readmission to Poland

11:24 11.11.2019
Mazur released against Ukrainian consuls' guarantees - Ambassador Deshchytsia

Mazur released against Ukrainian consuls' guarantees - Ambassador Deshchytsia

10:15 06.11.2019
Co-Chairs of Advisory Committee of Ukrainian, Polish Presidents identify priority areas for further cooperation

Co-Chairs of Advisory Committee of Ukrainian, Polish Presidents identify priority areas for further cooperation

13:15 21.10.2019
Ukrposhta could be partially privatized via IPO

Ukrposhta could be partially privatized via IPO

12:29 18.10.2019
Ukrtransgaz completes construction, installation works at Komarno compressor station to boost reverse gas supplies from Poland

Ukrtransgaz completes construction, installation works at Komarno compressor station to boost reverse gas supplies from Poland

15:30 28.09.2019
Ukraine permits Poland to carry out search and exhumation works

Ukraine permits Poland to carry out search and exhumation works

17:07 31.08.2019
Kyiv, Warsaw favor Poland-U.S.-Ukraine energy cooperation - Zelensky

Kyiv, Warsaw favor Poland-U.S.-Ukraine energy cooperation - Zelensky

16:07 31.08.2019
Duda: no one can be allowed to change borders of countries by force as it happened with Poland in 1939, with Ukraine in 2014

Duda: no one can be allowed to change borders of countries by force as it happened with Poland in 1939, with Ukraine in 2014

15:41 31.08.2019
Zelensky notes broad potential for developing trade relations with Poland

Zelensky notes broad potential for developing trade relations with Poland

14:48 31.08.2019
Duda: anti-Russia sanctions policy should continue

Duda: anti-Russia sanctions policy should continue

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz's Vitrenko expects positive decision in Netherlands on enforced recovery of $3 bln from Gazprom on Feb 25

NBU forecasts decrease in inflation in 2019 to almost 6%

UKRTRANSNAFTA EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH TRANSNEFT FOR TRANSIT FOR TEN YEARS

Tender for Naftogaz head unlikely until late 2019 – top manager

Ukraine, Russia soon to proceed to agreeing gas transit contract conditions – Ukraine's energy minister

LATEST

Naftogaz's Vitrenko expects positive decision in Netherlands on enforced recovery of $3 bln from Gazprom on Feb 25

NBU forecasts decrease in inflation in 2019 to almost 6%

Bakcell closes Vodafone Ukraine acquisition deal

Naftogaz head Kobolev not planning to step down

EIB launches project on lending to Ukrainian farms for EUR 400 mln

UKRTRANSNAFTA EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH TRANSNEFT FOR TRANSIT FOR TEN YEARS

Nova Poshta extends project for collecting recyclable goods in offices in six cities

Tender for Naftogaz head unlikely until late 2019 – top manager

Ukraine, Russia soon to proceed to agreeing gas transit contract conditions – Ukraine's energy minister

Germany's STADA buying Biopharma's pharmaceutical business of prescription, OTC preparations

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD