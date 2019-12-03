Economy

15:41 03.12.2019

Naftogaz head Kobolev not planning to step down

2 min read
Naftogaz head Kobolev not planning to step down

CEO of JNSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev says he does not intend to step down.

"Since I was appointed head of Naftogaz, I've gotten used to the periodic process of trying to 'unload' me. So there's no point in reacting to such things. [...] So we'll continue working," Kobolev wrote on Facebook.

He said he loves his job and believes in his team's successes. "Because it's strong and has proven its ability to win many times. In the most difficult situations. And competitions. Even those we weren't invited to," he wrote.

Minister of Economic Development, Trade, and Agriculture Timofiy Mylovanov also said that there will not be changes to the company's management.

"I think this is absolutely false. There are no changes for Naftogaz, and there won't be. This was understood either incorrectly or perversely. There's no process for Naftogaz, neither for the supervisory board nor for the management of Naftogaz," Mylovanov said on ICTV.

On December 2, Ukrainian Energy and Environment Protection Minister Oleksiy Orzhel said that the government is planning to shuffle the management of strategic companies, including Naftogaz and Ukrenergo, and update their supervisory boards.

Orzhel said that current managers will be able to take part in the relevant competitions.

Tags: #kobolev #naftogaz #mylovanov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:43 02.12.2019
Tender for Naftogaz head unlikely until late 2019 – top manager

Tender for Naftogaz head unlikely until late 2019 – top manager

12:41 02.12.2019
Energy ministers announces political decision to reshuffle top managers of strategic companies, including Naftogaz, Ukrenergo

Energy ministers announces political decision to reshuffle top managers of strategic companies, including Naftogaz, Ukrenergo

18:55 29.11.2019
Gazprom, new TSO of Ukraine continue agreeing interconnection agreement in Vienna – Naftogaz top manager

Gazprom, new TSO of Ukraine continue agreeing interconnection agreement in Vienna – Naftogaz top manager

18:47 29.11.2019
Ukraine, Russia discuss possibility of paying $3 bln under arbitration award by Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

Ukraine, Russia discuss possibility of paying $3 bln under arbitration award by Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

17:52 29.11.2019
Ukraine, Russia start agreeing interconnection agreement under European rules – Naftogaz

Ukraine, Russia start agreeing interconnection agreement under European rules – Naftogaz

10:47 29.11.2019
Naftogaz seeks to enforce arbitration ruling to recover $2.6 bln from Gazprom in Latvia

Naftogaz seeks to enforce arbitration ruling to recover $2.6 bln from Gazprom in Latvia

18:36 27.11.2019
Naftogaz, EBRD, EU and Asia ambassadors discuss risks to gas production in law on public procurement

Naftogaz, EBRD, EU and Asia ambassadors discuss risks to gas production in law on public procurement

12:42 27.11.2019
Naftogaz wins lawsuit under first Gazprom's counterclaim against Stockholm tribunal award in court of appeals

Naftogaz wins lawsuit under first Gazprom's counterclaim against Stockholm tribunal award in court of appeals

15:01 25.11.2019
Mylovanov sacks half of previous leadership of Economic Development and Trade Ministry

Mylovanov sacks half of previous leadership of Economic Development and Trade Ministry

14:28 25.11.2019
Naftogaz ready to accept gas from Gazprom instead of money to pay in Stockholm arbitration – Naftogaz top manager

Naftogaz ready to accept gas from Gazprom instead of money to pay in Stockholm arbitration – Naftogaz top manager

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

UKRTRANSNAFTA EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH TRANSNEFT FOR TRANSIT FOR TEN YEARS

Tender for Naftogaz head unlikely until late 2019 – top manager

Ukraine, Russia soon to proceed to agreeing gas transit contract conditions – Ukraine's energy minister

Germany's STADA buying Biopharma's pharmaceutical business of prescription, OTC preparations

Gazprom, new TSO of Ukraine continue agreeing interconnection agreement in Vienna – Naftogaz top manager

LATEST

Bakcell closes Vodafone Ukraine acquisition deal

EIB launches project on lending to Ukrainian farms for EUR 400 mln

UKRTRANSNAFTA EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH TRANSNEFT FOR TRANSIT FOR TEN YEARS

Nova Poshta extends project for collecting recyclable goods in offices in six cities

Ukraine, Russia soon to proceed to agreeing gas transit contract conditions – Ukraine's energy minister

Germany's STADA buying Biopharma's pharmaceutical business of prescription, OTC preparations

TIS launches new weekly container train to Chernihiv

Roshen Winter Village worth UAH 170 mln will begin work in Kyiv on Nov 30

Lviv airport could become intermodal transport hub

Ukrzaliznytsia to reduce net profit to UAH 1.3 bln in 2020

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD