Naftogaz head Kobolev not planning to step down

CEO of JNSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev says he does not intend to step down.

"Since I was appointed head of Naftogaz, I've gotten used to the periodic process of trying to 'unload' me. So there's no point in reacting to such things. [...] So we'll continue working," Kobolev wrote on Facebook.

He said he loves his job and believes in his team's successes. "Because it's strong and has proven its ability to win many times. In the most difficult situations. And competitions. Even those we weren't invited to," he wrote.

Minister of Economic Development, Trade, and Agriculture Timofiy Mylovanov also said that there will not be changes to the company's management.

"I think this is absolutely false. There are no changes for Naftogaz, and there won't be. This was understood either incorrectly or perversely. There's no process for Naftogaz, neither for the supervisory board nor for the management of Naftogaz," Mylovanov said on ICTV.

On December 2, Ukrainian Energy and Environment Protection Minister Oleksiy Orzhel said that the government is planning to shuffle the management of strategic companies, including Naftogaz and Ukrenergo, and update their supervisory boards.

Orzhel said that current managers will be able to take part in the relevant competitions.