18:47 02.12.2019

Nova Poshta extends project for collecting recyclable goods in offices in six cities

The Nova Poshta group of companies has decided to extend the project for collection of recyclable goods in its departments, the company's website said.

"At the first stage, the collection of recyclable goods will be launched in all postal and freight offices of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Lviv, and Poltava. In 2020, the company will study the experience of extending the project for the cities with the population exceeding one million people and will consider the possibility of further extending for all other branches of the company," the report says.

When extending the project, the company decided to leave two boxes: one for waste paper and corrugated cardboard, and one for all polyethylene, without separation into color and transparent.

"Deeper sorting of polyethylene will be done by contractors who take away our recyclable materials. This is done to simplify the sorting process by our customers," the company emphasizes.

In April-July of this year, Nova Poshta carried out a pilot project to collect packaging in ten branches of Kyiv. Customers could leave boxes and other packaging materials in special boxes for collecting recyclable goods.

"We increased the volume of collected waste paper and polyethylene by 153%. For three and a half months, as part of the pilot project, 4,561 kg of recyclable goods were collected in ten offices. About 80% of all recyclable goods were paper, corrugated cardboard and paper seal, and 20% were stretch, bubble wrap and bags," Oleksandr Bulba, the director of Nova Poshta, said.

In the departments where the pilot project was not carried out, recyclable goods, as before, are collected by the employees and transferred for further processing.

Nova Poshta, founded in 2001, is a leader in the express delivery market in Ukraine. The company's network consists of almost 3,000 branches across the country.

Tags: #recycling #nova_poshta
