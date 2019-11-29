Economy

18:55 29.11.2019

Gazprom, new TSO of Ukraine continue agreeing interconnection agreement in Vienna – Naftogaz top manager

1 min read
Gazprom, new TSO of Ukraine continue agreeing interconnection agreement in Vienna – Naftogaz top manager

The negotiations on agreeing the interconnection agreement between Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC (TSO of Ukraine) and Russia's Gazprom started on Thursday in Vienna, continue, Executive Officer of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"We have the new head of the operator – Serhiy Makohon. He left in Vienna and continues discussing the technical aspects of this interconnection agreement with four other representatives, who are technicians," he said on NV Radio on Friday night.

"If they are unable to agree on many issues and it is likely and as soon as they say what they could not agree on them, this will be transferred to a trilateral technical level [with representatives of the European Commission]," the representative of Naftogaz said.

According to Vitrenko, this will be either a meeting at a technical level, or a video conference with the participation of technical representatives of the European Commission.

Tags: #naftogaz #tso #gazprom #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:47 29.11.2019
Ukraine, Russia discuss possibility of paying $3 bln under arbitration award by Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

Ukraine, Russia discuss possibility of paying $3 bln under arbitration award by Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

17:52 29.11.2019
Ukraine, Russia start agreeing interconnection agreement under European rules – Naftogaz

Ukraine, Russia start agreeing interconnection agreement under European rules – Naftogaz

10:47 29.11.2019
Naftogaz seeks to enforce arbitration ruling to recover $2.6 bln from Gazprom in Latvia

Naftogaz seeks to enforce arbitration ruling to recover $2.6 bln from Gazprom in Latvia

18:36 27.11.2019
Naftogaz, EBRD, EU and Asia ambassadors discuss risks to gas production in law on public procurement

Naftogaz, EBRD, EU and Asia ambassadors discuss risks to gas production in law on public procurement

12:42 27.11.2019
Naftogaz wins lawsuit under first Gazprom's counterclaim against Stockholm tribunal award in court of appeals

Naftogaz wins lawsuit under first Gazprom's counterclaim against Stockholm tribunal award in court of appeals

15:06 26.11.2019
Gas from Russia during transit via Ukraine after Jan 1 without new contract will be pumped into UGS until documents signed

Gas from Russia during transit via Ukraine after Jan 1 without new contract will be pumped into UGS until documents signed

14:28 25.11.2019
Naftogaz ready to accept gas from Gazprom instead of money to pay in Stockholm arbitration – Naftogaz top manager

Naftogaz ready to accept gas from Gazprom instead of money to pay in Stockholm arbitration – Naftogaz top manager

14:27 25.11.2019
Naftogaz insists on new gas transit contract in line with European rules in company's response to Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

Naftogaz insists on new gas transit contract in line with European rules in company's response to Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

12:38 25.11.2019
Giuliani associates tried to reshuffle Naftogaz top managers – media report

Giuliani associates tried to reshuffle Naftogaz top managers – media report

10:37 25.11.2019
Govt plans to propose to buy gas at fixed price by households – minister

Govt plans to propose to buy gas at fixed price by households – minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Russia discuss possibility of paying $3 bln under arbitration award by Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

Naftogaz seeks to enforce arbitration ruling to recover $2.6 bln from Gazprom in Latvia

Ukraine continues talks with IMF on preparation of new program – Smolii

EBA concerned about recent events related to NBU, calls on authorities to respond appropriately

Cabinet dismisses Energoatom head Nedashkovsky – MP Honcharenko

LATEST

TIS launches new weekly container train to Chernihiv

Roshen Winter Village worth UAH 170 mln will begin work in Kyiv on Nov 30

Lviv airport could become intermodal transport hub

Ukrzaliznytsia to reduce net profit to UAH 1.3 bln in 2020

Ukraine on verge of technical integration with EUROCONTROL route charges system – UkSATSE

Main reasons for firing Energoatom head is inefficient management, Martynenko case – Energy ministry

Economy ministry expects revival of some types of industry in Q4 2019

Ukraine continues talks with IMF on preparation of new program – Smolii

EBA concerned about recent events related to NBU, calls on authorities to respond appropriately

Almost UAH 2 bln foreseen in 2020 budget to finance infrastructure projects in Donbas – Krykliy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD