Gazprom, new TSO of Ukraine continue agreeing interconnection agreement in Vienna – Naftogaz top manager

The negotiations on agreeing the interconnection agreement between Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC (TSO of Ukraine) and Russia's Gazprom started on Thursday in Vienna, continue, Executive Officer of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"We have the new head of the operator – Serhiy Makohon. He left in Vienna and continues discussing the technical aspects of this interconnection agreement with four other representatives, who are technicians," he said on NV Radio on Friday night.

"If they are unable to agree on many issues and it is likely and as soon as they say what they could not agree on them, this will be transferred to a trilateral technical level [with representatives of the European Commission]," the representative of Naftogaz said.

According to Vitrenko, this will be either a meeting at a technical level, or a video conference with the participation of technical representatives of the European Commission.