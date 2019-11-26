Economy

16:57 26.11.2019

NEQSOL seeks to invest $400 mln in Vodafone Ukraine, mulling other investment projects in Ukraine – MP Arakhamia

NEQSOL seeks to invest $400 mln in Vodafone Ukraine, mulling other investment projects in Ukraine – MP Arakhamia

The NEQSOL Holding, which incorporates Azerbaijan's Bakcell and which indirectly bought Vodafone Ukraine mobile communications operator (PrJSC VF Ukraine) plans to invest $400 million in the acquired Ukrainian operator, Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, MP David Arakhamia wrote on his Facebook page.

He also said that as secretary of the National Investment Council under the President of Ukraine, he has information about who, in fact, acquired PrJSC VF Ukraine from the Russian MTS.

"They made a long due diligence. Azerbaijanis jointly with the Qatari people," Arakhamia said, adding that MTS had no investment plans in Ukraine, while Azerbaijan plans to actively invest in the development of the asset.

"The new owners have already committed to invest $400 million in development in Ukraine. In addition, the holding is considering a number of investment projects in the country," he said.

According to the head of the Servant of the People faction, in order for the market to fully assess the impact of this deal on the industry, it is necessary to publish a large amount of information with limited access.

"At the moment, it is important to know that the passive investor looking for exit [exit from the investment] has been replaced by the active one looking for expansion," he said.

