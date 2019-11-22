Govt preparing 10 facilities for concession – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers is preparing 10 facilities for transferring them into concession and plans to present the first list of enterprises for privatization to investors during a roadshow early December in London, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said.

"We are serious about public private partnerships. Two pilot projects – the Olvia stevedore and Kherson seaport are already [put up for sale] at transparent tenders. Now we are preparing another 10 state-run assets for concession," Honcharuk wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

The prime minister announced the preparation of new facilities for concession and the privatization list during a discussion at the first Investment Summit of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for the countries of the Eastern Partnership region.