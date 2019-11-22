Economy

17:58 22.11.2019

Govt preparing 10 facilities for concession – PM

1 min read
Govt preparing 10 facilities for concession – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers is preparing 10 facilities for transferring them into concession and plans to present the first list of enterprises for privatization to investors during a roadshow early December in London, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said.

"We are serious about public private partnerships. Two pilot projects – the Olvia stevedore and Kherson seaport are already [put up for sale] at transparent tenders. Now we are preparing another 10 state-run assets for concession," Honcharuk wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

The prime minister announced the preparation of new facilities for concession and the privatization list during a discussion at the first Investment Summit of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for the countries of the Eastern Partnership region.

Tags: #honcharuk #concession
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:47 22.11.2019
Ukrainian PM in London signs two documents for EUR 900 mln loan for Ukrainian roads

Ukrainian PM in London signs two documents for EUR 900 mln loan for Ukrainian roads

17:45 22.11.2019
Ukrainian PM says no corruption at all on top level

Ukrainian PM says no corruption at all on top level

17:40 22.11.2019
PM: PrivatBank, its money must not be returned to previous shareholders

PM: PrivatBank, its money must not be returned to previous shareholders

12:47 19.11.2019
Honcharuk calls on investors to contact Business Protection Commission in case of problems with state agencies

Honcharuk calls on investors to contact Business Protection Commission in case of problems with state agencies

10:35 15.11.2019
Honcharuk instructs ministries, other authorities to transfer at least 500 objects to SPF for privatization by year end

Honcharuk instructs ministries, other authorities to transfer at least 500 objects to SPF for privatization by year end

10:57 14.11.2019
Ukraine welcomes adoption of amendment to EU gas directive by Germany's Bundestag – PM

Ukraine welcomes adoption of amendment to EU gas directive by Germany's Bundestag – PM

10:44 13.11.2019
Honcharuk on land market: We can't satisfy everyone, our task is to balance interests of all stakeholders

Honcharuk on land market: We can't satisfy everyone, our task is to balance interests of all stakeholders

10:16 11.11.2019
Centrenergo in govt's top priority in terms of 'large' privatization – Honcharuk

Centrenergo in govt's top priority in terms of 'large' privatization – Honcharuk

11:36 09.11.2019
Centrenergo in govt's top priority in terms of 'large' privatization – Honcharuk

Centrenergo in govt's top priority in terms of 'large' privatization – Honcharuk

11:22 09.11.2019
Zelensky independent man, isn't controlled by oligarchs – Ukrainian PM

Zelensky independent man, isn't controlled by oligarchs – Ukrainian PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian PM says no corruption at all on top level

Krykliy to propose Cabinet dismiss Klityna as deputy minister for European integration

PM: PrivatBank, its money must not be returned to previous shareholders

EBRD to provide financing of up to EUR 450 mln to reconstruct Kyiv-Odesa highway

Energy regulator approves preliminary decision on certification of new gas TSO

LATEST

Naftogaz CEO expects final decision about certification of new gas TSO to be made in second half of Dec

Krykliy to propose Cabinet dismiss Klityna as deputy minister for European integration

EBRD to provide financing of up to EUR 450 mln to reconstruct Kyiv-Odesa highway

NBU, Finance ministry seek to launch E-bond platform for trading in govt bonds on secondary market in H1 2020

Energy regulator approves preliminary decision on certification of new gas TSO

Yaroslavsky's DCH plans to implement Ecopolis-KhTP project in five stages in 2020-2032

Ukrenergo, ENTSO-E discussing options for power system work in isolated mode

Deloitte managing partner in Ukraine Bulakh to become MHP vice president in 2020

Govt adds Ukrzaliznytsia, TV and Radio Company, two more objects to list of strategic state enterprises

NBU plans to launch transactions with derivatives in Q2 2020

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD