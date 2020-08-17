Ankura will consult Infrastructure Ministry on preparing PPP projects, concessions

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, together with European partners, continues to prepare a number of projects on the basis of public and private partnership (PPP).

According to the ministry's website, at the initiative of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to analyze the institutional capacity of the Ministry of Infrastructure to prepare and accompany concession and PPP projects. In addition, professional consultants of the international consulting company Ankura will be involved, who will analyze the current plans regarding their preparation and the role of each of the participants, the organizational and functional structure, the amount of necessary financial resources, etc.

As a result of such a study, recommendations will be formed on how best to organize an effective and fast preparation of high-quality PPP projects.

"We are introducing and are ready to further implement promising public and private partnership projects in the seaports of Ukraine, because this is not only new investments in the development of ports and their infrastructure, but the improvement and growth of the entire industry," Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy said.

According to the report, the matter concerns projects for the development of the passenger complex of Odesa port, a ferry, the first and container terminals of Chornomorsk port, as well as Berdiansk seaport.

Krykliy and the EBRD discussed the possibility of assisting in the development of a feasibility study of a project based on Berdiansk Maritime Merchant Port, preparation of a preliminary feasibility study for the development of the passenger complex of Odesa port and other potential projects.