Ukraine mulling transfer of Chornomorsk, Berdiansk seaports to concession, privatization of three more ports – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine is considering the possibility of transferring the ports of Chornomorsk and Berdiansk to concession, as well as the privatization of three more ports.

"Now we are working out the possibility of transferring the ports of Chornomorsk and Berdiansk to concession, as well as the privatization of three more ports," he said at a joint briefing with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in Vienna on Tuesday.

Zelensky also drew attention to the project to extend the wide-gauge railway from Uzhgorod through Slovakia to Vienna. "This route will greatly ease and speed up the transit of goods from Asia to Austria and the EU," he said.