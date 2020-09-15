Investments

18:36 15.09.2020

Ukraine mulling transfer of Chornomorsk, Berdiansk seaports to concession, privatization of three more ports – Zelensky

1 min read
Ukraine mulling transfer of Chornomorsk, Berdiansk seaports to concession, privatization of three more ports – Zelensky

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine is considering the possibility of transferring the ports of Chornomorsk and Berdiansk to concession, as well as the privatization of three more ports.

"Now we are working out the possibility of transferring the ports of Chornomorsk and Berdiansk to concession, as well as the privatization of three more ports," he said at a joint briefing with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in Vienna on Tuesday.

Zelensky also drew attention to the project to extend the wide-gauge railway from Uzhgorod through Slovakia to Vienna. "This route will greatly ease and speed up the transit of goods from Asia to Austria and the EU," he said.

Tags: #zelensky #ports #concession
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:25 15.09.2020
Zelensky believes it is too early to discuss shifting TCG meetings from Minsk, necessary to wait until situation in Belarus develops

Zelensky believes it is too early to discuss shifting TCG meetings from Minsk, necessary to wait until situation in Belarus develops

16:59 15.09.2020
Zelensky expects Austrian business to take part in Ukrainian seaports concession tenders, privatization of state-run banks

Zelensky expects Austrian business to take part in Ukrainian seaports concession tenders, privatization of state-run banks

16:08 15.09.2020
Zelensky: We don't have "relations" with Russia after Crimea annexation, war in Donbas, and it's still too early to talk about them- we have just started dialogue

Zelensky: We don't have "relations" with Russia after Crimea annexation, war in Donbas, and it's still too early to talk about them- we have just started dialogue

11:37 15.09.2020
Zelensky against 'freezing' conflict in Donbas like Transnistria, Abkhazia examples

Zelensky against 'freezing' conflict in Donbas like Transnistria, Abkhazia examples

10:10 14.09.2020
Ukraine to be ready for Caucasus 2020 drills conducted by Russia – Zelensky

Ukraine to be ready for Caucasus 2020 drills conducted by Russia – Zelensky

16:34 12.09.2020
Normandy Four advisers do not discuss all issues, but main thing is that ceasefire in Donbas remains – Zelensky

Normandy Four advisers do not discuss all issues, but main thing is that ceasefire in Donbas remains – Zelensky

18:12 11.09.2020
Zelensky: Ukraine remembers 9/11 terror attack along with United States

Zelensky: Ukraine remembers 9/11 terror attack along with United States

16:57 11.09.2020
Zelensky: Duda's visit to Ukraine in Oct proves friendship between Ukraine, Poland

Zelensky: Duda's visit to Ukraine in Oct proves friendship between Ukraine, Poland

11:26 10.09.2020
Zelensky, Merkel to discuss recent developments in Donbas on Thursday – source

Zelensky, Merkel to discuss recent developments in Donbas on Thursday – source

17:44 09.09.2020
Zelensky during visit to Khmelnytsky NPP discusses possibility of financing completion of third, fourth power units

Zelensky during visit to Khmelnytsky NPP discusses possibility of financing completion of third, fourth power units

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Draft govt action plan envisages sale of United Mining-Chemical Company, Odesa Port-Side Plant, Electrotyazhmash, President Hotel by late 2020

DTEK wins Budyschansko-Chutivska field tender with UAH 650.5 mln offer

NBU head assures intl investors of consistent monetary and foreign exchange policy

U.S. investors' participation in privatization of Ukrainian SOEs can help enhance bilateral relations

Energoatom and H2 sign memo on construction of data center near ZNPP

LATEST

Austrian business interested in infrastructure projects in Ukraine – President's Office

Ukraine counts on cooperation with United Kingdom in energy sector

Draft govt action plan envisages sale of United Mining-Chemical Company, Odesa Port-Side Plant, Electrotyazhmash, President Hotel by late 2020

Construction of new airport in Zakarpattia provides for raising up to UAH 4 bln - Krykliy

Zelensky instructs Cabinet to improve procedure for obtaining permit for immigration to Ukraine by foreign IT specialists

Rada adopts at first reading two bills from package of bills on investment raising

DTEK wins Budyschansko-Chutivska field tender with UAH 650.5 mln offer

NBU head assures intl investors of consistent monetary and foreign exchange policy

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to invest $700 mln in company in next 3-4 years

U.S. investors' participation in privatization of Ukrainian SOEs can help enhance bilateral relations

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD