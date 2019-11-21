Govt adds Ukrzaliznytsia, TV and Radio Company, two more objects to list of strategic state enterprises

The Cabinet of Ministers has excluded 39 objects from the list of strategic enterprises, while at the same time introduced Ukrzaliznytsia, Osada Research and Design Institute of Pipe Industry, the National Public Television and Radio Company of Ukraine, as well as the Central Enterprise for Radioactive Waste Treatment in the list, the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture has reported on the website.

"Also, by its resolution, the government excluded 39 objects from the list, of which are four objects of the Ministry of Economy, whose activities do not meet any of the strategic criteria, four objects on the basis of which Ukrzaliznytsia was established, which were discontinued as legal entities, and 31 objects of the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting reorganized by joining the National Public Television and Radio Company of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Economy clarified that the legislation does not prohibit the ban on privatization of enterprises from the list of strategic ones.

According to the report, Ukrzaliznytsia was defined as a strategic object, as it is a large taxpayer and natural monopolist. The National Public Television and Radio Company of Ukraine is also included in the register of large taxpayers, in addition, the number of employees exceeds 5,000 people.

Thus, the list is optimized from 321 to 286 state-owned enterprises, according to the ministry.