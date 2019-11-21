Economy

12:47 21.11.2019

Economy ministry launches portal with public cadastre map

Economy ministry launches portal with public cadastre map

The Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine has launched a portal with the public cadastre map where the results of processing remote land sensing data will be collected.

"The land monitoring system will allow you to see online what is happening with land use and land ownership, how it changes, where taxes are processed and paid," Minister Tymofiy Mylovanov said during a presentation on Wednesday.

According to the minister, the project provides for the exchange of data with all public registers. Thus, the portal user will be able to track the value of purchase and sale agreements, and the state will be able to track the concentration of land in one hand.

Presidential Commissioner for Land Affairs Roman Leshchenko said that according to the most conservative estimates, the volume of the shadow land market is about 10-12 million hectares.

"This software and hardware complex will allow us to see the true scale of the shadow market," Leshchenko said.

Thus, the state expects to obtain real data on grain yield, since many farms submit low yield indicators, he said.

"Ukraine is more than 70 million tonnes of grain, we are reaching the level of 100 [million tonnes], but it is hidden," Leshchenko said.

Tags: #economic #grain #map #land
