Naftogaz gets no new official letters from Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

Naftogaz Ukrainy has not yet received official proposals from PJSC Gazprom (Russia) to extend the current or sign a new gas transit agreement for a period of one year, Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko has stated.

Earlier on Monday Gazprom said it had sent Naftogaz Ukrainy an official proposal endorsed by head Alexei Miller on the extension of the existing contract or conclusion of a new agreement on gas transit via the Ukrainian territory for a period of one year in light of forecast demand for gas by European consumers in 2020.