Economy

15:43 18.11.2019

Gazprom sends Naftogaz Ukrainy formal proposal on gas transit

1 min read
Gazprom sends Naftogaz Ukrainy formal proposal on gas transit

Gazprom on Monday sent Naftogaz Ukrainy an official proposal endorsed by head Alexei Miller on the extension of the existing contract or conclusion of a new agreement on gas transit via the Ukrainian territory for a period of one year in light of forecast demand for gas by European consumers in 2020.

In the proposal, Gazprom indicates that a necessary condition for extension of the existing contract or concluding a new one must be a waiver by both sides of all mutual claims in international arbitration and a cessation of all legal disputes, the company's press service said. Furthermore, other terms listed are: the reversal of a decision by Ukraine's Antimonopoly Committee to levy a fine against Gazprom for allegedly misusing its monopoly position in the Ukrainian gas transit market and a withdrawal of a request by Naftogaz for an investigation by the European Commission of the Russian company.

Gazprom is also waiting to hear the Ukrainian side's position on readiness to buy Russian gas directly beginning in 2020.

"Copies of the formal proposal have been directed to Ukrainian Minister of Energy and Environment Protection Oleksiy Orzhel and European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic," Gazprom said.

Tags: #naftogaz #gaz #gazprom
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:55 15.11.2019
Ukrainian president signs bill on Naftogaz unbundling into law

Ukrainian president signs bill on Naftogaz unbundling into law

15:22 15.11.2019
Naftogaz: Difference between Russian, European gas prices isn't discount, wouldn't make up for lost compensation in case with Gazprom

Naftogaz: Difference between Russian, European gas prices isn't discount, wouldn't make up for lost compensation in case with Gazprom

14:53 15.11.2019
Rada eliminates disagreements with EU in law on Naftogaz unbundling

Rada eliminates disagreements with EU in law on Naftogaz unbundling

14:29 14.11.2019
Naftogaz's enterprises pay UAH 90 bln to national budget in Jan-Oct

Naftogaz's enterprises pay UAH 90 bln to national budget in Jan-Oct

13:30 11.11.2019
Naftogaz wins freeze on accounts of Gazprom yen bond issuer GazAsia Capital

Naftogaz wins freeze on accounts of Gazprom yen bond issuer GazAsia Capital

11:21 08.11.2019
Contract with new TSO of Ukraine to allow Russia to start transit relations from clean slate – Naftogaz official

Contract with new TSO of Ukraine to allow Russia to start transit relations from clean slate – Naftogaz official

09:40 07.11.2019
Eleven companies can participate in Naftogaz tenders for gas purchase for EBRD funds

Eleven companies can participate in Naftogaz tenders for gas purchase for EBRD funds

16:52 05.11.2019
Naftogaz head would like to hear about Russia's reciprocal steps to 'nullify' $22 bln demanded by Ukraine

Naftogaz head would like to hear about Russia's reciprocal steps to 'nullify' $22 bln demanded by Ukraine

14:05 05.11.2019
Naftogaz in new arbitration seeks to recover over $12.2 bln from Gazprom, including $11.8 bln for transit – top manager

Naftogaz in new arbitration seeks to recover over $12.2 bln from Gazprom, including $11.8 bln for transit – top manager

12:09 05.11.2019
Naftogaz expects to see $500 mln from placement of eurobonds by end of this week

Naftogaz expects to see $500 mln from placement of eurobonds by end of this week

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian president signs bill on Naftogaz unbundling into law

Total debt of Bakhmatiuk's insolvent VAB Bank, bank Financial Initiative to state is UAH 29.3 bln

IFC approves EUR 30 mln loan for Ukrgasbank with option to convert into up to 20% bank's equity share

Naftogaz: Difference between Russian, European gas prices isn't discount, wouldn't make up for lost compensation in case with Gazprom

Rada eliminates disagreements with EU in law on Naftogaz unbundling

LATEST

Ex-owners of PrivatBank ask for time to fight suit heard by London court

DTEK completes building of Orlivska wind farm in Zaporizhia region

Total debt of Bakhmatiuk's insolvent VAB Bank, bank Financial Initiative to state is UAH 29.3 bln

IFC approves EUR 30 mln loan for Ukrgasbank with option to convert into up to 20% bank's equity share

Rada at first reading adopts bill on cancelation of state monopoly in alcohol production

Referendum on land sale may take place earlier than 2024 – Razumkov

Honcharuk instructs ministries, other authorities to transfer at least 500 objects to SPF for privatization by year end

Putin admits risk that gas transit via Ukraine may stop

Total debt of insolvent banks to NBU on refinancing loans as of early Nov 2019 stands at UAH 46 bln

Growth of Ukraine's GDP slows down to 4.2% in Q3, 2019 – statistics

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD