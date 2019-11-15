Economy

15:22 15.11.2019

Naftogaz: Difference between Russian, European gas prices isn't discount, wouldn't make up for lost compensation in case with Gazprom

3 min read
Naftogaz: Difference between Russian, European gas prices isn't discount, wouldn't make up for lost compensation in case with Gazprom

The price of Russian gas for Ukraine should be 20-25% lower than the price for European gas, since Gazprom delivers it directly and does not have to pay for delivering it through Europe, according to Naftogaz Ukrainy Executive Officer Yuriy Vitrenko.

"Twenty to 25% isn't a discount; it's the normal price, a consequence of which would be a decrease in Ukraine's revenue from transit," he wrote on Facebook following Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments that the price of gas for Ukraine could be decreased by 20-25%.

Vitrenko wrote that since gas delivered to Europe goes through Ukraine, Gazprom ships less gas to Europe when it delivers directly to Ukraine and thus pays less to Ukraine in transit costs.

"Plus, in light of future gas import volumes, a 20-25% discount can't realistically compensate for not taking the $3 billion that Gazprom is supposed to pay us now under a decision of the Stockholm arbitration tribunal," he wrote.

Ukraine would be able to get such a price if, for instance, the European antimonopoly authority prevented Gazprom from abusing its dominant position in the European market – for instance, "if the opportunity to get gas at the Russian border is blocked for other companies," Vitrenko wrote. It could also get such a price if Ukraine realizes its potential for increasing gas production using new and existing fields and uses gas more efficiently, exporting it rather than importing, he wrote.

"It would be fair to calculate the discount with reference to the level 'price on the German market minus cost of transportation from the Russian border to Germany,'" Vitrenko wrote.

A contract with Gazprom only makes sense if Gazprom fulfills its obligations; its failure to do so is the subject of the proceedings in Stockholm, he said.

"Forcing us not to receive compensation for Gazprom's failure to fulfill its contractual obligations in exchange for a new contract means relieving Gazprom of any obligations for both current and new contracts. What would then guarantee that we'd get what we agreed on?" Vitrenko wrote.

The clearest proof that Naftogaz Ukrainy is not abusing its right to appeal to the court in Stockholm for compensation is the court's decision in its favor, including on the part of the arbiter appointed by Gazprom, he wrote.

"As concerns the new claims that we recently filed, first of all, they're counterclaims (in response to Gazprom's claims), and second, Naftogaz acted in accordance with an order of the arbitration tribunal issued long ago, under which Naftogaz was to issue such counterclaims by November 1," Vitrenko wrote, in response to Putin's rebuke.

The continuation of proceedings in Stockholm should not threaten the transit of gas through Ukraine, since Gazprom would sign a contract with a transport operator unbundled from Naftogaz.

Tags: #vitrenko #naftogaz #gaz #gazprom
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:55 15.11.2019
Ukrainian president signs bill on Naftogaz unbundling into law

Ukrainian president signs bill on Naftogaz unbundling into law

14:53 15.11.2019
Rada eliminates disagreements with EU in law on Naftogaz unbundling

Rada eliminates disagreements with EU in law on Naftogaz unbundling

14:29 14.11.2019
Naftogaz's enterprises pay UAH 90 bln to national budget in Jan-Oct

Naftogaz's enterprises pay UAH 90 bln to national budget in Jan-Oct

13:30 11.11.2019
Naftogaz wins freeze on accounts of Gazprom yen bond issuer GazAsia Capital

Naftogaz wins freeze on accounts of Gazprom yen bond issuer GazAsia Capital

11:21 08.11.2019
Contract with new TSO of Ukraine to allow Russia to start transit relations from clean slate – Naftogaz official

Contract with new TSO of Ukraine to allow Russia to start transit relations from clean slate – Naftogaz official

09:40 07.11.2019
Eleven companies can participate in Naftogaz tenders for gas purchase for EBRD funds

Eleven companies can participate in Naftogaz tenders for gas purchase for EBRD funds

16:52 05.11.2019
Naftogaz head would like to hear about Russia's reciprocal steps to 'nullify' $22 bln demanded by Ukraine

Naftogaz head would like to hear about Russia's reciprocal steps to 'nullify' $22 bln demanded by Ukraine

14:05 05.11.2019
Naftogaz in new arbitration seeks to recover over $12.2 bln from Gazprom, including $11.8 bln for transit – top manager

Naftogaz in new arbitration seeks to recover over $12.2 bln from Gazprom, including $11.8 bln for transit – top manager

12:09 05.11.2019
Naftogaz expects to see $500 mln from placement of eurobonds by end of this week

Naftogaz expects to see $500 mln from placement of eurobonds by end of this week

17:57 04.11.2019
Naftogaz top manager cites arguments of unsoundness of Gazprom's position on 'imbalance' of Stockholm arbitration

Naftogaz top manager cites arguments of unsoundness of Gazprom's position on 'imbalance' of Stockholm arbitration

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian president signs bill on Naftogaz unbundling into law

Total debt of Bakhmatiuk's insolvent VAB Bank, bank Financial Initiative to state is UAH 29.3 bln

IFC approves EUR 30 mln loan for Ukrgasbank with option to convert into up to 20% bank's equity share

Rada eliminates disagreements with EU in law on Naftogaz unbundling

Rada at first reading adopts bill on cancelation of state monopoly in alcohol production

LATEST

DTEK completes building of Orlivska wind farm in Zaporizhia region

Total debt of Bakhmatiuk's insolvent VAB Bank, bank Financial Initiative to state is UAH 29.3 bln

IFC approves EUR 30 mln loan for Ukrgasbank with option to convert into up to 20% bank's equity share

Rada at first reading adopts bill on cancelation of state monopoly in alcohol production

Referendum on land sale may take place earlier than 2024 – Razumkov

Honcharuk instructs ministries, other authorities to transfer at least 500 objects to SPF for privatization by year end

Putin admits risk that gas transit via Ukraine may stop

Total debt of insolvent banks to NBU on refinancing loans as of early Nov 2019 stands at UAH 46 bln

Growth of Ukraine's GDP slows down to 4.2% in Q3, 2019 – statistics

SPF plans to privatize at least five state enterprises in 2020

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD