Naftogaz's enterprises pay UAH 90 bln to national budget in Jan-Oct

National joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy and enterprises incorporated in it in January-October 2019 paid UAH 89.8 billion of taxes and dividends to the national budget, the company's press service has reported.

Payments by the group were around 14% of total revenue of the national budget for the period of January-September 2019.

As reported, in 2018 Naftogaz and its affiliated companies paid UAH 137.8 billion in taxes and dividends to the state budget in 2018, which was 27.2% more than in 2017. In particular, dividends were paid in the amount of UAH 29.5 billion, oil and gas production royalties totaled UAH 28.5 billion, VAT payments stood at UAH 37.4 billion, payments of corporate profit tax were UAH 23.9 billion.

Naftogaz brings together the country's biggest oil and gas producers. It holds a monopoly on the transit of natural gas and its storage in underground facilities and on the transportation of crude oil by pipeline throughout Ukraine.