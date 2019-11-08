President vetoes bill on verification, monitoring of govt payments due to technical reasons – Finance ministry

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vetoed bill No. 1231 on verification and monitoring of government payments due to technical reasons, Deputy Finance Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Khodakovsky has said.

"The president's veto of the verification law is due to the technical inconsistency of the final provisions, which will soon be eliminated," the press service of the Finance Ministry said in a press release on Thursday, citing Khodakovsky as saying.

The deputy minister also expressed confidence that the Verkhovna Rada would soon support this bill with the proposals of the president, so the delay in introducing verification would be insignificant.