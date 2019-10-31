Economy

10:40 31.10.2019

Ukraine expecting stable heating season irrespective of gas transit – Naftogaz

Ukraine is expects stable 2019/2020 heating season irrespective of the weather and political conditions, First Deputy Chairman of Executive Board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Serhiy Pereloma said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"Ukraine is ready to go through the heating season, regardless of weather conditions, on a scenario that can develop with the transit of natural gas," he said.

Pereloma said that the specialists of the Naftogaz group have repeatedly simulated the functioning of the gas transmission system in various weather conditions, as well as in the absence of transit of Russian gas through Ukraine and limiting the import of resources from European countries.

"Any scenario proves that we are steadily going through the heating season," Pereloma said.

He also recalled that currently, as of October 30, 2019, 21.742 billion cubic meters of gas are stored in underground storage facilities (UGS) (compared with 17.195 billion cubic meters as of the same date last year), which is the historical maximum of natural gas stocks over the past 10 years.

