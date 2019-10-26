Trump cancels suspension of duty-free trade for Ukrainian products

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the resumption of duty-free trade for some Ukrainian products.

The corresponding decree of the president of the United States was posted by the White House on October 25.

The document notes that Ukraine has made progress in ensuring adequate and effective protection of intellectual property rights. Accordingly, it is advisable to stop the suspension of duty-free trading ... for certain acceptable goods that are products of Ukraine, five days after the date of this announcement, the decree says.

Trump decided to suspend duty-free trade for a number of goods from Ukraine in December 2017.