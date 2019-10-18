Economy

15:14 18.10.2019

Italy's Ernest Airlines opens new office in Kyiv, to open base in Kyiv airport in spring 2020

1 min read
Italy's Ernest Airlines opens new office in Kyiv, to open base in Kyiv airport in spring 2020

 Italy's Ernest Airlines has opened an office in Kyiv in Podilsky district, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported on Friday.

The company's new office will also host a call center.

Along with this, the airline announced the opening of a new Ernest Airlines base at Sikorsky Kyiv airport (Zhuliany) in April 2020, the launch of five new routes between Ukraine and Italy: Kyiv-Venice, Kyiv-Bari, Kyiv-Trieste, Lviv-Bologna and Milan-Odesa.

Thanks to the new office in Ukraine, Ernest Airlines plans to strengthen and expand cooperation with Ukrainian travel agencies and tour operators.

As reported, Ernest Airlines plans to invest EUR 100 million in Ukraine in two years and to deploy two aircraft in Kyiv in 2020.

Tags: #ernest #airlines
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:39 11.02.2019
SkyUp launches direct flights between Kharkiv and Sharjah from March 2, plans to launch flights to Dubai

SkyUp launches direct flights between Kharkiv and Sharjah from March 2, plans to launch flights to Dubai

16:49 21.06.2018
Infrastructure Minister announces two new airlines in Ukraine

Infrastructure Minister announces two new airlines in Ukraine

10:12 14.12.2017
New airline SkyUp to start operating from April 2018

New airline SkyUp to start operating from April 2018

12:30 31.10.2017
Direct flights between Kyiv, Toronto to be opened next year – Groysman

Direct flights between Kyiv, Toronto to be opened next year – Groysman

14:50 04.09.2017
Ernest Airlines to launch flights from Kyiv, Lviv to Italy

Ernest Airlines to launch flights from Kyiv, Lviv to Italy

09:18 12.05.2017
Ukraine working to attract low cost airlines to country – Ukrainian president

Ukraine working to attract low cost airlines to country – Ukrainian president

15:13 24.04.2017
Ukraine hopes restrictions on number of airlines, Ukraine-EU flights to be lifted by late 2017

Ukraine hopes restrictions on number of airlines, Ukraine-EU flights to be lifted by late 2017

14:29 09.01.2017
Turkish Airlines cancels more than 200 flights due to winter weather in Turkey

Turkish Airlines cancels more than 200 flights due to winter weather in Turkey

14:36 21.11.2016
Antonov Airlines to open new U.K.-based representation from 2017

Antonov Airlines to open new U.K.-based representation from 2017

13:30 28.10.2016
Ukraine fines Russian airlines UAH 721 mln for flights to annexed Crimea

Ukraine fines Russian airlines UAH 721 mln for flights to annexed Crimea

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada at first reading approves bill to create independent GTS operator

Key issues in talks with IMF are budget 2020, land market – NBU governor

NBU improves hryvnia exchange rate forecast for 2020 – Finance minister

Law on special procedure for local self-government in certain areas of Donetsk, Luhansk regions to be adopted taking into account public opinion – Razumkov

British American Tobacco halts production in Ukraine on Oct 11

LATEST

Corum Group signs another contract with Polish PGG for UAH 300 mln

Rada at first reading approves bill to create independent GTS operator

Extension of existing gas transit contract with Ukraine only path forward, long way yet to new legislation – Miller

SkyUp airline launches flights from Kyiv to Lviv

Ukrtransgaz completes construction, installation works at Komarno compressor station to boost reverse gas supplies from Poland

Key issues in talks with IMF are budget 2020, land market – NBU governor

Rada passes at second reading bill No. 1230 with amendments to Customs Code on protection of intellectual property rights

NBU improves hryvnia exchange rate forecast for 2020 – Finance minister

Law on special procedure for local self-government in certain areas of Donetsk, Luhansk regions to be adopted taking into account public opinion – Razumkov

British American Tobacco halts production in Ukraine on Oct 11

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD