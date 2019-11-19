Economy

18:12 19.11.2019

Airlines service over 290,000 flights in Ukrainian airspace in Jan-Oct

2 min read
Airlines service over 290,000 flights in Ukrainian airspace in Jan-Oct

Ukrainian and foreign airlines in January-October 2019 serviced 290,331 flights in the airspace of Ukraine, which is 12.2% more than a year ago, the press service of the Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise (UkSATSE) has reported.

According to the enterprise's statistics, Ukrainian airlines serviced 95,210 flights, including 195,121 flights by foreign ones. Both indicators have positive dynamics compared to the same period last year – growth by 3.7% and 16.8%, respectively.

UkSATSE said that after the closure of part of the airspace over the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, taking into account territorial waters, the closure of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone including the buffer zone, and also after the termination of flights between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, the number of flights in the airspace of Ukraine sharply decreased: in 2016, this figure was 214,300 flights, while in 2013 the total number of flights over Ukraine for the year amounted to 534,600.

"The main drop in volumes over the past five years was in transit directions. In January-October this year, the number of transit flights was 58.8% less compared to the same period in 2013. Also, in January-October this year, the number of domestic flights decreased by 17.1% compared to 2013. Upward dynamics was seen only on international flights, the number of which increased by 13.5% compared to 2013," UkSATSE said.

According to the enterprise, since 2017, in general, the situation has gradually begun to improve, although Ukraine has not yet reached the 2013 figures.

Tags: #flights #uksatse #airlines
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:52 13.11.2019
Motor Sich will fly only from Zaporizhia to Kyiv, Minsk, flights from Kyiv to Lviv, Odesa canceled in winter

Motor Sich will fly only from Zaporizhia to Kyiv, Minsk, flights from Kyiv to Lviv, Odesa canceled in winter

11:25 28.10.2019
SAS starts flying to Ukraine after eight year break

SAS starts flying to Ukraine after eight year break

11:33 25.10.2019
UIA ceases flights to Amman, Minsk, Riga, suspends flights to Beijing due to losses

UIA ceases flights to Amman, Minsk, Riga, suspends flights to Beijing due to losses

15:14 18.10.2019
Italy's Ernest Airlines opens new office in Kyiv, to open base in Kyiv airport in spring 2020

Italy's Ernest Airlines opens new office in Kyiv, to open base in Kyiv airport in spring 2020

17:41 14.08.2019
Ryanair starts flying from Odesa to Budapest on Oct 29

Ryanair starts flying from Odesa to Budapest on Oct 29

14:25 01.08.2019
NABU searching UkSATSE, residences of its employees

NABU searching UkSATSE, residences of its employees

10:02 16.07.2019
Wizz Air to cancel part of flights from Kyiv on 17 routes on August 3-20

Wizz Air to cancel part of flights from Kyiv on 17 routes on August 3-20

16:19 13.06.2019
UkSATSE, Mariupol port, Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority lead rating of stability of state companies in Ukraine

UkSATSE, Mariupol port, Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority lead rating of stability of state companies in Ukraine

15:38 13.06.2019
Wizz Air will raise frequency of flights from Lviv airport to Slovakia, Poland, Germany from Oct 20

Wizz Air will raise frequency of flights from Lviv airport to Slovakia, Poland, Germany from Oct 20

13:08 03.04.2019
Ryanair will fly from Odesa and Kharkiv to Poznan from late Oct

Ryanair will fly from Odesa and Kharkiv to Poznan from late Oct

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

World Bank improves forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2019 to 3.6%

Honcharuk calls on investors to contact Business Protection Commission in case of problems with state agencies

DTEK completes bank debt restructuring with extra issue of $100 mln eurobonds

Naftogaz gets no new official letters from Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

Gazprom sends Naftogaz Ukrainy formal proposal on gas transit

LATEST

Dubinsky proposes to make NBU's claims under refinancing loans taken by insolvent banks fifth-level priority tier creditors

Opening of land market to allow Ukraine to accelerate economic growth by 0.5-1.5% of GDP a year in next five years – World Bank

Bakhmatiuk denies NBU claims of UAH 29.3 bln debt to state

World Bank improves forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2019 to 3.6%

Honcharuk calls on investors to contact Business Protection Commission in case of problems with state agencies

DTEK completes bank debt restructuring with extra issue of $100 mln eurobonds

Dropping claims against Gazprom economically unsound – Naftogaz

Brokbusiness insurer reduces gross premium collection by 9.59% in nine months

Gazprom's proposal unacceptable for Ukraine – Energy Minister

Naftogaz gets no new official letters from Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD