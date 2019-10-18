Ukrtransgaz completes construction, installation works at Komarno compressor station to boost reverse gas supplies from Poland

Construction and assembly works to connect the new gas pipeline at the Komarno compressor station to boost gas supplies from Poland to Ukraine have been completed, the press service of Ukrtransgaz (UTG) has reported.

"At the Komarno compressor station of Ukrtransgaz, a complex of construction and installation works was successfully completed to connect a new technological section of piping. A test launch in reverse flow mode, which will be the final stage of completion of work at the facility, is planned before the end of October," company said on its website on Wednesday night.

"The updated configuration of the linear part of the gas pipeline will allow gas transportation in both obverse and reverse modes between Ukraine and Poland," the company said.

The UTG said that the Komarno compressor station is involved in the transportation of gas across the Ukrainian-Poland border. The modernization of the technological piping of the compressor station will significantly increase the maneuverability and reliability of the operation of gas transmission systems in the event of the termination of transit of Russian gas from January 1, 2020.

The design capacity of the modernized section is 15 million cubic meters of gas per day from Ukraine to Poland and 18 million cubic meters per day – in the reverse flow mode from Poland.